JACKSBORO—Coming off an up and down week, the Cocke County Fighting Cocks were looking for some positive energy to start the new week.
On Monday, they found no such thing, though. Instead, Campbell County surged ahead to an early lead that held the rest of the way for an 84-70 victory over the Big Red.
Cocke County (5-14) still had a trio reach double figures in scoring in Monday night’s loss.
Baylor Baxter led all scorers in the game with 22 points at night’s end. Lakkin France continued his recent surge with an 18-point outing, and Cayden Fisher broke into double figures with 10 points.
Campbell County had four of its own get into double figures, led by a 17-point effort from Devon Jones.
The Cougars were swift in their attack to start out Monday night’s matchup.
They put up 23 points in the first, taking a 23-6 lead over a Cocke County team that’s struggled to get out of the gate for most of the season.
The Fighting Cocks would rebound in the second, though, as eight points from Fisher led them to 18 points in the lead-up to the half. Campbell County didn’t slow its attack, though, and extended its lead to a 45-23 advantage going into the break.
France, who was scoreless in the first half, came out strong in the second with eight points in the third.
Although he gave the Fighting Cocks a boost, Campbell County’s trend of extending its lead continued by taking a 64-40 lead into the fourth.
Cocke County never quit fighting despite facing an uphill battle all night.
In the fourth, the Fighting Cocks exploded for 30 points, as Baxter and France combined for 25 points in the final frame to give CCHS a final push. Ultimately, Campbell County’s hot start to the night would prove to be the difference, though.
The Cougars did enough to hold over Cocke County in the end to come away with a 14-point victory.
