The legacy Bralyn McGaha leaves at Cosby High School is one that may never be duplicated on The Hill.
Now, she’s preparing to build a new one at the collegiate level.
Before graduation, McGaha signed with the Roane State Community College women’s basketball program to continue an already outstanding basketball career at the next level.
During her time with Cosby, McGaha was a three-time All-State selection by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association, earning the distinction at the end of her sophomore, junior and senior seasons. She stands alone as the only athlete to earn such a distinction three times in Cosby’s history in athletics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.