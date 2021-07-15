NEWPORT—Cosby and Cocke County high school football programs will grace the same field before opening the 2021 season.
On Tuesday the two programs announced they would take part in the first ever Gateway to the Smokies Football Jamboree, which will take place on August 13 at Cocke County's Larry Williams Stadium.
"This is something we've talked about for a while, and think this is a great way to open the football season," CCHS coach Scotty Dykes said.
"It can be nothing but good for the both of us. We can get together, have a good day of work and hopefully make a little money for our programs while doing so," Cosby coach Kevin Hall added.
The event will be four quarters, and will feature both CCHS and Cosby programs, along with Dobyns-Bennett's high school freshman team and the pee wee football programs from Newport and Dandridge.
The final quarter of the night's event will feature Cosby and Cocke County's varsity teams squaring off for a 12-minute quarter.
"Super excited about the jamboree. Cosby and us will get a chance to play in the final quarter, and it's something the community should be excited about," Dykes said.
At halftime of the jamboree there will be punt, pass and kick competitions held between the attending programs. Both Cosby and Cocke County high school cheerleading squads will also perform at the event.
Tuesday's announcement was the culmination of roughly three years' work between the county schools.
The inaugural jamboree was supposed to take place a year ago, but COVID-19 restrictions halted planning and led to the postponement of it being finalized.
"After the (COVID-19 restrictions) last year, we felt there was no better time to get this put together," Dykes said. "We hope the entire community comes out and supports the kids from both our programs."
For the past several seasons CCHS has been a part of the annual IMAC (Inter Mountain Athletic Conference) jamborees, which have featured local rivals such as Jefferson County, Morristown East and West, Sevier County and Cherokee high schools.
Cosby has bounced around at jamborees over the past few years, but has opted to sit out the final event of the preseason in some years. The Eagles hosted an intra-squad scrimmage in 2018 in their final tune up ahead of the regular season.
With this year being the inaugural jamboree for what both programs hope to become an annual event, it does at least open the door for future talks between the two area teams to play in an official setting.
"These kids have grown up together and played against each other over the years," Hall said. "It makes for a nice, friendly competition. Could end up being a good little rivalry, and hopefully that's what we're building toward in the future."
Cosby and Cocke County have never donned the pads and taken the same field in an official game in their history on the grid iron. Though they've scrimmaged each other in the past, the Aug. 13 meeting between the two will be the closest to an official game setting they've come.
Tickets to the jamboree will be $5 per person. Gates will open at 4:45 p.m. with the first quarter beginning at 6 p.m.
Both Cosby and Cocke County officially open the 2021 season on Friday, Aug. 20, and both will be on the road. CCHS will be at former region rival Cherokee, while Cosby will make the trek to Sunbright to start the year.
