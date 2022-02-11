NEWPORT—The string of tough games for the Fighting Cocks continued Thursday evening as they welcomed in the Highlanders of Gatlinburg-Pittman.
The Highlanders came to town sporting a 23-6 record on the year. Cocke County suffered a 59-47 loss on the road to GP in early January and were looking for revenge on their home court. Luck was not in there favor as they suffered a 72-54 loss.
Freshman Kyler Hayes led the team in scoring with 14. Four GP players’ record double figures, and Carlos Orr led the team with 19. It was a quick start for the Highlanders who knocked down two triples in the early going of the first quarter.
Cocke County would struggle on the offensive end during the period only posting four points the entire period.
The Big Red found level footing in the second quarter as shots started to fall. Six CCHS players would hit shots, but they would fail to stop the Highlanders on defense.
Orr added another seven points to his total in the second to record 10 before the half. GP would outscore Cocke County 13-12 in the quarter and take a 28-16 lead into the break.
A flip switched for the Big Red in the third quarter. Brazen Stewart connected on two shots from long range to help kick start the comeback effort. Oren Hazelwood, Lakkin France and Jordan Woods would also connect on shots from deep to put 26 on the scoreboard for the Fighting Cocks.
It was a shootout in the third with GP matching the Big Red in scoring. Grady Branton hit a pair of 3-pointers for the Highlanders to go with six points from Orr. Cocke County would outscore GP 26-20 in the frame to pull within six heading into the final quarter.
GP would find one more surge on offense to put the game out of Cocke County’s reach. The Highlanders hit three shots from behind the arc in the final frame on their way to a 24-point quarter.
Cocke County would post 12 points in the closing 8 minutes of play, never coming closer that the six-point deficit they faced at the end of the third.
The loss moved the Big Red to 11-13 on the year. They welcomed in Jefferson County for the final non-district game of the season.
The 2021-22 season will close out on Monday, February 14, when Cocke County welcomes in the second place team in 3A District 2, the Grainger Grizzlies.
GATLINBURG-PITMANN (72): Carlos Orr 19, Ty Gasper 17, Jackson DeSear 16, Grady Branton 16, Cam Richardson 2, Seth Sutton 2.
COCKE COUNTY (54): Kyler Hayes 14, Brazen Stewart 11, Major Woods 5, Jordan Woods 5, Lakkin France 5, Oren Hazelwood 5, Colin Askew 4, Rolando Campos 2, Zeke Ramos 2, Baylor Baxter 1.
