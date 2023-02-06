KINGSPORT — When any postseason tournament rolls around, one expects to see three different emotions: the cruelty of defeat, the sheer joy of victory and the stress that can precede each feeling.
The former two will typically occur simultaneously, as one team survives another day, while the other team’s season ends.
Rarely, though, does that emotion happen for parents, fans and players within the same school — yet on two separate teams in two separate games.
That was exactly the case, however, for Newport Grammar on Saturday.
Jerrica Lane’s Warriors fell 42-34 to Rogersville City in overtime, as their loss in the Class A sectional title game left them just one game short of the first state tournament berth in program history.
Two hours later, Tim Dockery’s Warriors celebrated wildly, as they had just mounted an unthinkable comeback to win 38-37 and clinch their third straight trip to the state tournament.
For Lane’s group, the loss put an end to a three-year ride that she has experienced with a group she has known since they were children.
“I’ve known them since they’ve been five,” she said. I’ve watched them grow from then until now, and that’s what makes it so hard.
“It stings. The bad part is that you can’t really be upset with what they accomplished. They busted their tails every day. So it’s a mixed feeling. Yes, it’s sadness, but we can’t hang our heads for what we did this year.”
And, true to form, the Warriors fought until the bitter end. They led 32-26 late in regulation, but Rogersville City — the same team Newport Grammar beat in the area tournament championship — clawed back to tie the score and force overtime.
RCMS mounted a 10-2 run in the extra period, as Karmine Carmichael punched a ball out of frustration to draw a technical. Rogersville City hit both shots and connected on a buzzer-beating three for good measure.
“That was all out of frustration,” said Lane. “Everyone in the gym knew it was. (Karmine) has stepped up, matured and led. I just told her to keep her head up and that she has done everything she could possibly do for this program.”
Carmichael finished the day with 13 points, while Ellie Proffitt led the Warriors with 15. Regardless of Saturday’s result, Lane looks forward to what they and other NGS eighth-graders will accomplish in their next chapter.
“We talk about how it’s much more than basketball,” said Lane of the postgame message. “Somebody has to win, and somebody has to lose. We weren’t on the right side of it this time.
“Our big word is family, and we just explained how we will always be a family. We told them to keep their heads up because they have had an amazing season. It’s going to sting right now, but they played so good and gave everything they possibly could.”
The same went for Tim Dockery’s Warriors, who came out on top after a furious second-half comeback, a crunch time layup and one last defensive stop.
But the joy would not come until later. First, the Warriors had to overcome their own struggles and a hostile environment.
The Tigers took a 25-13 lead into halftime, as a near-scuffle and shouts from parents punctuated what had already been a sour day for Newport Grammar.
Jonesborough stretched its lead after the half, developing as much as a 17-point advantage at 33-16.
Then, the Warriors snapped into form. They grabbed rebounds. They converted on layups. They got to the free throw line. And, slowly but surely, they began to chip away at a seemingly insurmountable Jonesborough lead — just like what they were told at halftime.
“The message was that the moment was too big for us,” said assistant Kurt Brooks of the first half. “We got caught up in playing in a sectional championship game and forgot to play our game. We let them get a few buckets and get a little physical, so the message was that we don’t have anything to lose. So how do you play from behind? You chip away at it.”
By the time the fourth quarter arrived, NGS trailed by just four points, 33-29, after outscoring Jonesborough 26-8 in just six minutes.
Two quick buckets pulled the Warriors within two, and a turnaround jumper from Zachary Williams tied the score at 35-all.
He made the ensuing free throw to put Grammar ahead by one, but Jonesborough nailed a put-back to take a one-point lead.
The Tigers regained possession moments later, but Williams came through again when he stepped in front of a Jonesborough pass.
The ball found its way to Talon Leas, then back to Williams, then inside to a wide-open Parker Ford, who coolly kissed the ball off the glass with 8.1 seconds left.
“I know it seemed fast-paced,” said Ford, “but in my mind, everything just slowed down. I just tried to stay calm when I shot it. Luckily, it went in.”
The Warriors came up with a stop on the other end, and Ford corralled the ball as time expired.
Newport coach Tim Dockery walked onto the floor with his arms raised, and blue jerseys piled on top of Ford as the celebration began.
“We’re never down until the clock strikes zero,” Ford summarized. “We have a fire in us that just stays lit.”
Added Dockery: “It’s the biggest comeback in a conference championship that, I think, has ever been done. We didn’t give up. That shows you what kind of character these kids have.”
Dockery also heaped credit onto parents for transporting their kids all season, as well as the Newport Grammar administration for support that “has just been unreal.”
Now, while Lane’s Warriors will look toward high school, Dockery’s team still has at least one more game left to play.
If they win on Friday night, they will play on Saturday afternoon to try and clinch their second state championship in three seasons.
“The first year we went, it was a total surprise,” said Dockery. “The second year we go, I think we were satisfied. This team is still hungry.”
“We’ve made it to the dance,” added Brooks. “So let’s go win.”
