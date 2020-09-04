GREENEVILLE—Cocke County had all the momentum in the second half, and looked destined to get its second win in as many weeks.
Then, the final three minutes and change played out.
Trailing by seven while 75 yards away from the goal line, South Greene took the ball down the field in a hurry. The end result saw the Rebels come away with a late score that led to a 10-7 victory over the Cocke County High Fighting Cocks on Thursday.
“Our kids played their hearts out,” CCHS coach Scotty Dykes said. “I’m devastated for them. They played well enough to win this game. We did everything possible to win. Just gave up that one drive in the end.”
South Greene (3-0) ate up the Cocke County (1-2) defense in a hurry on its go-ahead drive. In less than a minute the Rebels were in the red zone and threatening to put up the tying touchdown.
Cocke County was able to halt their offense for a moment, but just delayed the inevitable as Luke Myers carried the game-changing touchdown in from three yards out with 1:21 left.
“We lost two kids on that drive (to injury),” Dykes said. “Obviously that hurt us. From a personnel standpoint we had to make adjustments to our defense from that point.”
Myers concluded his night with 96 yards rushing on 24 attempts, and completed 11-of-18 passes for 92 yards.
The Rebels took their first lead of the game after Preston Bailey rushed in for the two-point conversion to give them an 8-7 lead with time running out.
CCHS still had hope with over a minute remaining and a timeout to use, but an untimely play blown up by South Greene’s defense led to a safety that essentially took the Big Red out of commission.
Cocke County used an onside kick on the ensuing free kick to the Rebels. Jesse Sauceman came up with the recovery, but the very next play the Fighting Cocks gave up their third turnover of the night to seal their fate.
“I’ll have to look at the film to see what went wrong on our first possession after they scored,” Dykes said. “We come back from that and get a perfectly executed onside kick, which had me optimistic we were still in it. Then a deflected ball turns into an interception the next play.
“Just a tough break. We had several tough breaks tonight. In the end it just wasn’t our night.”
While they still suffered defeat, the Fighting Cocks’ drive in the second half after a nearly 90-minute lightning delay that extended halftime was remarkable in its own right.
The Big Red controlled the game in the second half, up until South Greene’s game-winning drive that spanned 75 yards. Until that point, Cocke County’s defense had limited the Rebels to just 150 yards of total offense, keeping them well below their 365-yard average entering the night.
“Defense played well tonight,” Dykes said. “I’m hurting for our kids, tremendously. They put their heart and soul into this game tonight, but we just didn’t get it done in the end.”
The CCHS defense also forced three turnovers, all of which resulted in fumble recoveries. It’s the most turnovers the team has forced in a game so far this season.
Cocke County put up 136 yards of offense in Thursday’s loss. Sauceman, Keaston Jackson and Roman Stewart were three of the team’s top producers.
Sauceman had a team-leading 49 yards and a touchdown on two receptions. Jackson hauled in four grabs for 30 yards, and threw for the team’s lone touchdown on a 36-yard strike to Sauceman. Stewart led the team in rushing with 61 yards on 13 carries.
Although the first half resulted in a scoreless affair, it still shared its fair share of key moments.
South Greene’s run game afforded it a few splash plays in the opening half. The Rebels drove down the field, deep into CCHS territory on their first drive of the game, but penalties and a strong defensive stand from the Fighting Cocks set the tone for what the remainder of the half would hold.
Cocke County had an opportunity to get a score of its own before the half, but negative plays kept the Big Red off the board.
Both Cocke County and South Greene exchanged turnovers in the first half. Myers came up with a first-quarter interception on the Big Red’s second drive. He would later give it back, though, with a fumble after the Rebels took over in CCHS territory on a failed fourth down conversion attempt by the Fighting Cocks late in the half.
After receiving the second-half kickoff, the Rebels worked the ball down inside the 40-yard-line of CCHS, but a fumbled snap on fourth and short brought the drive to an end.
The Fighting Cocks used the momentum gained from their defensive stand to work into South Greene territory before Jackson connected with Sauceman on a double-wide-receiver reverse pass that covered 36 yards for the game’s first score with 7:30 left in the third quarter.
South Greene would continue to find its way into CCHS territory, but was unable to cash in on the score it needed. After a missed 43-yard field goal that would’ve made it a two-score lead for Cocke County with 3:44 remaining, the Rebels turned Myers loose for what wound up being the game-winning drive.
“We had the ball inside their 40 (yard line) on two other occasions and didn’t score,” Dykes said. “That’s what stood out to me. I thought we played well offensively, but still have to learn to finish drives when we get in position like that.”
Cocke County remains on the road for its week four matchup, as it travels to Gatlinburg, Tenn. to face the Highlanders of Gatlinburg-Pittman.
G-P also played on Thursday night, as it came out with a 37-0 victory over Northview Academy. The Fighting Cocks and Highlanders will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
