MARYVILLE—The Schaeffer’s Southern Nationals will kick off their 2020 campaign at Smoky Mountain Speedway on Friday, July 10. The 12-race in 16-night tour is in its 16th season and this is the first time Smoky Mountain Speedway has played host to the opening race.
Late model drivers from across the region will be on hand competing for the $10,053 first place prize. Brandon Overton, Kyle Strickler, Donald McIntosh, Cla Knight, Ross Bailes, Jake Knowles, and Pearson Lee Williams are just some of the drivers expected for the 2020 Southern Nationals tour. They will go against other drivers such as Cory Hedgecock, Vic Hill, David Crabtree, Ryan King, Tommy Kerr, Robby Moses, and many more.
Friday’s format will consist of time trails, heat races, last chance B-mains, and the 53-lap feature event.
Also racing on July 10 will be the limited late models for $1,200 to win and the sportsman late models for $800 to win. It will point races for both divisions.
During the intermission, there will be a coin and candy toss for the kids 11 and under. There will also be some surprises mixed in with the coins and candy.
Pit gates open at 3 p.m. Grandstand and tier parking gates open at 4 p.m. The drivers meeting is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. with hot laps to follow at 7 p.m.
Grandstand ticket prices are $25 for adults. Kids 11 and under are free. Tier parking tickets are $30 for adults, kids 11 and under are free.
Pit passes are $40 for adults, kids 11 and under are $20. Minors 18 and under must submit a Minor Release and Waiver of Liability form signed by parent/legal guardian. If form is not signed in the presence of a Smoky Mountain Speedway official, it must be notarized. Forms can be downloaded from the track’s web site.
All grandstand seating is first-come, first-served. Chairs will only be allowed on the concrete areas of the grandstands. Small seatbacks and cushions are permitted elsewhere.
Fans that are using large chairs are asked to use the top rows to prevent blocking others view. Anyone wanting a seat on the concrete bleachers are asked to get to the track early.
The grandstands can withhold large crowds, however, seating may become limited. There is no cap on the number of fans that can attend.
