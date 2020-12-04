MORRISTOWN—For the second time in four nights, the Cosby Lady Eagles were faced with a late deficit they needed to overcome for victory.
On Thursday night, though, they wouldn’t be as successful.
After knocking off Pigeon Forge on Monday with a late rally for a 37-34 victory, the Lady Eagles were on the opposite end of their early-week fortune on Thursday. Although they fought back to claim a late lead in the final minutes, Morristown East was able to get it back down the stretch for a 64-61 victory over Cosby on Thursday.
“It’s going to sound crazy, but I felt better after a loss tonight than I did about Monday’s win at Pigeon Forge,” Cosby coach Cody Lowe said. “I thought we played so much better tonight, even though we got beat. Basketball is a weird sport, in that regard. You can play better one night and get beat than you did another night when you won.”
Cosby (2-2) trailed by at least nine points for most of the night, and did so before their final run to take their first lead of the game, as well.
Morristown East (4-1) led 53-44 within the first minute of the fourth, but the Lady Eagles responded with a 9-0 run to eliminate the deficit over the next four minutes.
After tying the game with 2:56 left, Cosby took its first lead with 2:01 left.
Unfortunately for the Lady Eagles, second-half foul trouble came back to bite them. The Lady ‘Canes spent most of the final two minutes at the free-throw line, allowing them to reclaim the lead and hold on for the victory.
Leia Groat led Cosby’s effort with a career high 25 points, 17 of those points coming in the second half.
“I didn’t give her the props I should have after the game,” Lowe said. “I had no idea she went for that much at the time. She plays her absolute guts out, though. It’s impressive enough to score 25, but doing so when we always give her our opponent’s best player every second she’s on the floor, that’s special.
Groat also connected on three shots from 3-point range, as the Lady Eagles buried seven shots from long range as a team. She was one of three players to hit double figures in scoring for the Lady Eagles, as Lauren Ford and Bralyn McGaha each netted 10 apiece.
Sable Burnside was the Lady Hurricanes’ leading scorer with 21 points. Her versatility allowed her to score from all over the floor, making her a difficult matchup throughout the night.
“She might be the best female athlete I’ve seen around here in a long time,” Lowe said. “She’s so long and has the ability to get in there and tip the ball off the board to herself. She finishes well around the basket but she can beat you from outside, too. She’s special.”
The Lady ‘Canes opened the game on a 9-0 run, prompting a quick timeout from Lowe in the first three minutes. Cosby responded with a 9-0 run of their own to tie the game within the next three minutes.
“We got down big too many times throughout the night,” Lowe said. “But I loved the way our girls continued to fight. Our defensive transition isn’t where we need it to be right now, but we’re working on it.”
The momentum wouldn’t last for the Lady Eagles, though. East quickly regrouped, ending the first quarter on a 7-0 run to take a 16-9 lead into the second.
That run continued into the next period, as the Lady ‘Canes jumped ahead by nine once more with an 18-9 lead on the first possession of the quarter. Their lead expanded to a 14-point, 29-15 lead midway through the frame, leading to another Cosby timeout.
Once more, the Lady Eagles were able to regroup and get the deficit back down to single digits. Ending the final minute of the half on a 6-0 run, Cosby was back within seven of the lead while East continued to lead 36-29 at the break.
Morristown East had the first bucket of the second half, propelling its lead to nine once more. Cosby fired back with a 7-0 run, though, bookended by a pair of baskets from Groat to get East’s lead down to a 38-36 advantage.
The Lady ‘Canes put together another run to preserve their lead, though, pulling ahead 45-38 with just under four minutes left in the third.
With a minute left in the third quarter East led 49-41, but a 3-point basket from Gracie Myers cut that lead to a 49-44 edge going into the fourth.
A pair of quick buckets jumped East’s lead back to nine to start the fourth.
With 3:31 to go, though, the Lady Eagles capped a 7-0 run to get back within two of the lead, with East still leading 55-53. McGaha made that a 9-0 run to tie the game with 2:56 left.
Both teams remained tied at 57-57 before a Burnside free-throw put the Lady ‘Canes back ahead 58-57 with just over two minutes left. On the other end, Groat gave Cosby its first lead of the night, 58-57, with a basket in the paint with 2:01 left.
Morristown East tied the game with another free-throw on the other end, but the Lady Eagles quickly answered with a layup by Gracie Johnson on their next trip down the floor for a 61-59 lead with 1:30 remaining.
Needing an answer, the Lady ‘Canes went back to Burnside. She responded with a basket through contact to tie the game, but missed the go-ahead free-throw.
Cosby couldn’t find the mark on its next possession, giving East the chance to reclaim the lead. After a quick foul on the trip back down the floor, a pair of free-throws gave it the lead back, 63-61, with 18 seconds remaining.
The Lady Eagles looked to Groat for a game-winning trey out of the timeout, but her shot was off the mark. Devasia Kyle went 1-for-1 at the line after an immediate Cosby foul, giving the Lady Eagles one final shot at the tie with six seconds left on the clock.
McGaha was called on to take the final shot, but it bounced off the backboard and the rim as the buzzer sounded, giving East the narrow 3-point victory.
“These girls had no quit tonight,” Lowe said. “We won’t see teams as athletic as East is once we get to the postseason, and that’s why we scheduled the way we did. I’m not discouraged at all. I felt we deserved to win this one with the way we fought back, but we’ve got two district games next week that we’ll start getting ready for.”
Cosby opens District 2-A play next week by hosting Washburn on Tuesday, and hitting the road on Friday to take on Jellico. Both games are set to tip off at 6:30 p.m.
