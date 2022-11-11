Elementary basketball continued its season through Week 4 on Thursday night.
Here are scores and updates from across the county:
The Bridgeport girls beat Centerview 31-25 off 13 points from Mattise Bible. Taylor Donnelly scored seven, Maddie Gray and Arianna Mendez had four apiece, and Gracie Brown rounded out the Rockets’ scoring with three points.
For Centerview, Amelia Ellison and Elizza Cook accounted for eight points apiece. Emma Calfee, Vanessa Fox and Josie Shaver had four, three and two points, respectively.
In the boys’ matchup, Bridgeport took down Centerview 51-13. Addy Pack led the way with 10 points for the Rockets, followed by Jacquel Porter with eight; Rider Finchum with seven; Elijah Hill with six; Ethan Bradshaw and Branson Dunn with five each; Marcus Paulette and Gavin Gilliland with four each; and Cornelius Carr with two.
For the Falcons, Ethan Helton scored five points. Brody Hudson added three, Kaleb Patterson and Ben Lewis had two each and Payden Shirley had one point.
In Northwest versus Del Rio, the Lady Patriots won 27-12. Alivia McGraw accounted for 24 Northwest’s points, and Abby Pressley and Karon Gonzalez combined for the remaining three points.
Mackenna Howard led Del Rio with five, while Jacey Jones and Ella Woody had three points each. Keira Eck rounded out the scoring with one point.
In the boys’ matchup, Northwest won 75-16. Tyson Sutton poured in 34 points, while Donovan Campos added 22. Zander Hale finished out the double-digit scoring with an even dozen, and Juda Oliva and Jesus Mejia added five and two points, respectively.
For the Trojans, Eli Sprouse had nine points, followed by Adam Bishop with three and Chance Hayes and Mayson Turner with two each.
In the girls’ game between Edgemont and Smoky Mountain, the Lady Bears edged the Lady Panthers 31-29. Azariah Spurgeon and Kassie Davis led Smoky with 12 and 11 points, respectively. Mattie Rush scored six, and Sophia Summerlin had two points.
Jaylen Moore led the Lady Panthers with 11 points, followed by Elizabeth Moss with eight and Lynckon Haynes and Kourtney Hurst with four apiece. Lakelynn Fowler rounded out the scoring with two points.
On the boys’ side, Smoky won 39-22. Brody Stooksbury and Ezra Spurgeon accounted for 19 and 16 points, respectively, while Noah Clark and Tyler Benson had two each.
Levi Sepulveda led Edgemont with seven points, followed by Brayden Laws with four, Tyson Lackey with three and DaShaun Henderson and Dakota Fine with two each. Austin Fox and Gavin Langley each scored one point.
Newport Grammar went on the road to Bull’s Gap, where the Lady Warriors won 60-11. Karmine Carmichael led the way with 20 points, while Ellie Proffitt and Hayden Carter had 16 points apiece. Meredith Grooms added seven points for NGS.
On the boys’ side, Tim Dockery’s group came away with a 40-31 win. Spencer Moore accounted for 27 of the Warriors’ points, while Parker Ford and Ayden Burke scored four and three, respectively.
Talon Leas and Zachary Williams added two points each.
Finally, Grassy Fork split its matchups with Cosby.
The Lady Ravens won 42-10 off 24 points from Ava Wheeler and 14 points from Stella Raines, along with two apiece from Bella Stanton and Kinnlea Norwood.
Addie Cline led the Lady Eagles with six points, followed by Ava Meeker and Zayli Spencer with two apiece.
On the boys’ side, Cosby won 52-25. Oaklon Cameron totaled a team-high 24 points, followed by Drake Woodson with 10 and Matthew McMahan with nine. Aiden McGaha scored five, while Jonathan Darby and Caden Gray had two each.
Eli Gilliam and Asher Faison led Grassy with eight points each, and Draiden Sneed and Waylon McGaha finished with six and three points, respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.