The Cosby Lady Eagles defeated the Lady Pirates of Washburn 46-41 Monday evening to claim their fifth consecutive district title.
More impressive than the five titles may be the perfect district record that has been maintained by coach Cody Lowe’s Lady Eagles. Their 6-0 run in league play was capped off by another championship giving them more than 60 straight wins within the district. It is a mark that many basketball programs may never achieve.
The road to reach the tournament was a treacherous one as the Lady Eagles played some of the best teams in the state. Their schedule featured matchups with powerhouse schools that far outranked them in classification. Cosby’s 11-17 record did not reflect the true heart and fighting spirit of the team.
Cosby lost six seniors after the 2020-21 season that left many of the younger players looking to star in bigger roles. They did just that when it mattered most to push Cosby to the top of the mountain.
