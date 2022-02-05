KINGSPORT—It was a triumphant night Thursday evening as both the Warriors and Lady Warriors defeated their opponents to advance to the Class A Section 1 championship games.
The Lady Warriors will square off against Grandview today at 1 p.m. in a winner take all scenario. NGS defeated Cloudland 38-26 to reach the championship game.
For the Warriors, they will do battle fellow one seed Ridgeview, at 2:30 p.m. Newport Grammar knocked off Little Milligan 50-46 in overtime to grab a spot in Saturday’s championship.
A victory by either or both teams would put them in line to compete for a state championship in Murfreesboro. The Warriors would be looking at a potential repeat after they took home the title in last year’s Class A championship.
LADY WARRIORS 38, CLOUDLAND 26
Hayden Carter’s stellar season and post season play continued as she led the Lady Warriors to a victory over Cloudland in the semifinals. Carter led all scorers with 19 points in the game. The Area Tournament MVP got the Lady Warriors rolling early with a pair of made free throws followed by a 3-pointer.
Newport Grammar’s Meredith Grooms added a three of her own to help give the Lady Warriors a 15-8 advantage after one.
Cloudland was able to gain ground on NGS in the second quarter. They went 6-for-10 from the charity stripe in the period and added a pair of two-points baskets. The Lady Warriors lead had been trimmed to one, up 19-18 at the midway mark.
After going scoreless in the second, Carter stepped up her game in the third quarter. She would score eight points in the period and be assisted by Karmine Shropshire and Ellie Proffitt, both of whom hit their second baskets of the game.
Newport Grammar’s lead stood at seven heading into the fourth quarter, up 31-24 over Cloudland.
A strong effort on defense helped the Lady Warriors close out Cloudland in the final period. They would limit them to just two points over the final 6 minutes of play.
Carter would cap off the win with six of the final seven points scored in the contest. The seventh grade star is bucking for more hardware to add to the NGS trophy case.
NGS (38): Hayden Carter 19, Karmine Shropshire 7, Ellie Proffitt 5, Meredith Grooms 3, Lexi Massengill 2, Molly Roberts 2.
NOTE: Names for the Cloudland players did not appear on the scorebook.
WARRIORS 50, LITTLE MILLIGAN 46
It took a three man wrecking crew and one overtime period to move the Newport Grammar School Warriors into the championship game after they defeated Little Milligan, 50-46.
Will Sutton would steal the ball and score with 20 seconds remaining in overtime to seal the win for the Warriors.
Sutton, Maddox Holt and Jackson Williams combined to score 45 points for the Warriors. Sutton led the team in scoring with 18.
It was a similar situation for Little Milligan who had two of the players put on a great performance in their bout with the Warriors. Tuff Robinson led all scores with 19 in the game. His partner in scoring was Bryce Fagan with 14.
Newport Grammar would double Little Milligan’s point total in OT to claim
The NGS trio posted 12 points in the first quarter play, but found themselves facing a one-point deficit at the end of the period. Robinson and Chase Davenport hit threes early in the quarter to pace Little Milligan.
The battle between the two teams raged on in the second quarter. They matched one another point for point with neither breaking to the others will.
Little Milligan would maintain their one point lead over the Warriors at the half up 24-23.
Newport Grammar would find some breathing room and their first real lead of the game in the third quarter. They opened second half play by feeding the ball inside to Holt. He would respond with six points in the period. Maddux Carter would hit his first baskets of the game, first a two pointer, followed by a three.
NGS had created a four-point gap by the end of the quarter up 36-32 over Cloudland.
The back and forth game would continue throughout the fourth quarter as neither team had a clear advantage. Little Milligan would post 10 in the period and NGS six to knot the score at 42 all by the end of regulation.
Newport Grammar would manage to find a small crack in the Little Milligan armor to exploit in overtime. Sutton had four big points in OT to held lead the Warriors to the victory.
NGS (50): Will Sutton 18, Maddox Holt 17, Jackson Williams 10, Maddux Carter 5.
LITTLE MILLIGAN (46): Tuff Robinson 19, Bryce Fagan 14, Chase Davenport 8, Eli Horn 3, Austen Hartner 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.