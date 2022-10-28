Pictured: Jenna Pittman smiles as she crosses the finish line at the Region 1A-AA cross country championship in Gray on Tuesday afternoon. Pittman finished in second place with a time of 20:48, booking her second consecutive trip to the state cross country meet in Hendersonville next Thursday.
GRAY — Jenna Pittman has held both short- and long-term goals for this cross country season.
A long-term one that’s been known? Continuing to improve.
She has done that and much more, snapping personal records practically every week.
Entering the Region 1A-AA championship, Pittman narrowed her focus to a more specific goal: to finish top three at regionals.
Still, there was still one more long-term destination Pittman had in mind from the beginning of this season: the state meet.
Pittman finished 50th of 235 last year, and she has been itching to return to that platform ever since.
Earlier this week, both those aforementioned goals were accomplished.
As Pittman crossed the finish line at regionals with a second-place time of 20:48, her face broke through with a grin that could only mean one thing: she was going to the state championship meet. Again.
In her finish, Pittman clinched the first of five at-large bids, booking her ticket to next Thursday’s state championship meet at Hendersonville’s Saunders Ferry State Park.
The starter gun will go off at approximately 1:50 p.m. CT on Thursday.
“It has been an incredible season,” said CCHS coach David Caughran. “We were optimistic that Jenna could return to the state championship this season, but to see her growth and continued success with each race has been a joy.
“I’m proud of her hard work and dedication and I’m excited to see how she runs at state next week.”
Celeste McNealy came just a hair short of state, as she finished at 16th place with a time of 24:09 — one place short, per Caughran, from clinching another at-large bid.
Adisen McNealy finished with a time of 26:44 for the girls, and Hannah Suggs finished at 29:32.
For the boys, Evan Miller was the first to cross for CCHS with a time of 19:54 — merely 40 seconds off pace for the fifth place at-large bid on the boys’ side.
Also running were Elijah Wise with a time of 20:43 and Morgan Pittman with a time of 21:19.
Now, as Pittman looks toward her second shot at state, she’s hoping all those hours of training and running on her own will pay off one more time.
“I am feeling a little nervous because I want to prove myself,” she admitted before adding, “I am mostly excited.”
“I hope to finish up my last cross country of my senior year strong and with a PR,” she said.
