COSBY — Jayston Fine soared in for a rebound on Friday night at Cosby High School. He collected the ball, went up for a put-back and missed — then rose again and made a layup.
Hancock County responded with a 3-pointer, cutting Cosby’s lead to nine at 56-47. Then Fine raced down the floor, stopped on a dime and let a 3-pointer fly for three of his team-leading 21 points. Swish.
The “Start the bus!” chants grew louder at that point, a packed and bloodthirsty Cosby student section making its true feelings known for the visiting Indians.
With another Hancock triple sandwiched between their shots, Cruz Coggins and Slate Shropshire combined for three of four free-throws to help ice the final score: 62-53 in favor of Cosby.
Those free-throw connections were rare, though, as Cosby incurred 20 misses from the charity stripe, a 39% clip from the field and defensive lapses throughout the night.
“I love you guys, but it’s questionable whether or not we deserved to actually win,” Stewart told them after their sixth straight victory. “We shoot poorly, don’t defend great and miss free throws. You better be thanking the good Lord above that you came out with a win on a night like this.”
And what a night it was.
Not only because of the rivalry, but because several key members of the Eagles’ tradition-rich foundation were watching from the bleachers.
At halftime of the girls’ game — which resulted in a 69-35 win for Cody Lowe’s club — those same men walked onto the floor as part of the first installment of Cosby’s newfound “Legacy on The Hill” series.
They were there to reunite and celebrate their impressive runs in 1999 and 2000, as they led Cosby to a 59-11 record and to Murfreesboro for back-to-back state championship appearances.
For some, it was their first time back since they had walked off the floor for the last time as a player.
For others, it was a special time on their latest night in their old gym
All of them, though, received a familiar, full-throated welcome from a crowd that had embraced them since they were teenagers.
“It brought back memories of when we used to play,” said former Eagle David Savard. “The gym was packed, it was crazy. It’s nice to feel that we have left a legacy, left a standard.”
At the core, it was that standard that first inspired Stewart to take action back in the fall.
But he had known about Cosby basketball long before then.
How the reunion came to be
When Stewart was in high school at Oliver Springs, his team scrimmaged one of the Cosby runner-up teams at Thompson-Boling Arena.
He retold the story Friday, mentioning that he has “kept up with Cosby basketball ever since then.”
So, when Stewart was hired at Cosby in May, he naturally gravitated toward that tradition even more.
“I just think it is important to honor the past while you build your future,” he said Friday. “Because for us, everything is built on that foundation.”
By the time school started this past fall, Stewart knew the perfect people to approach with his ideas: Cody and Jody Lowe.
Both brothers have grown up around Cosby basketball, coming to games since they were children.
“These guys are the reason I started caring about this, when I was 9 or 10 years old,” summarized Cody Lowe of the runner-up teams. “I looked up to those guys more than I did Michael Jordan at the time. I thought they were bigger than life.”
Added Jody: “Those ‘99 and 2000 teams, those were heroes to me and my brother growing up. To honor them is the least we can do.”
So they were immediately receptive to the idea, with Stewart bouncing some questions off Cody first.
“And (Cody) was like, ‘Full go,’” said Stewart.
But before moving forward, Stewart had to check with one more person.
“I thought surely somebody had done something for these guys,” explained Stewart. “And when I asked Eric Coggins, he was like, ‘No, they’ve never done that.’ But he said he would love it, and they would too.”
The planning began, with Stewart enlisting the help of Cosby athletic director Levi Cooper, as well as both Lowe brothers, former assistant Richard Coggins and current Cocke County Director of Schools and former head coach Manney Moore — who also played on the 1987 team, the first Cosby group to reach the state tournament.
Moore and Cody Lowe picked the Hancock County game, finding the rivalry night an appropriate occasion to honor such legacies.
And so, with Stewart’s team having rediscovered its confidence en route to a five-game win streak, the big night arrived.
Reflecting on the memories
The silver trophies and nets were placed outside the cafeteria, where a reception would be held for the Eagle greats to catch up and talk before the games began.
With containers of food spread out, old newspaper clippings and court pieces set off to the side, and all the current team members sitting at tables talking — all Stewart could do was wait.
At 5:12 p.m. Friday afternoon, he began to squirm. He was worried people would not come, thinking the event was supposed to start at 5 p.m.
“5:30,” corrected Cooper. Immediately, Stewart relaxed.
Sure enough, as the half-hour mark neared, former players began to filter into the school.
One was David Savard, an AP first team All-State selection in 1999. Another was Coggins, the best three-point shooter in the state when he graduated.
And then, in walked Josh Webb, the program’s all-time leading scorer.
Those three and several more huddled together, hugging and swapping stories as if no time had passed.
"It really feels great for a lot of the guys," Webb said. "To come back and talk and see that the program is in such great shape."
Stewart took time to thank them for coming, noting that he wants them around as much as possible.
“I don’t ever want you to pay to get into a game here again,” Stewart told them. “If you want to come to practice, come to practice. We want you around.”
He also paid a special note to Moore, who accumulated over 200 wins in eight seasons as head coach.
“That’s such a large number it is hard to wrap my head around,” said Stewart. “It’s incredible. And that is why we’re here. It means a lot to me and the community at large.”
The reception continued after that, with more stories told as the clock ticked toward tip-off.
Amidst the buzz, there was one quiet moment of reflection.
“Looking back, I wish we would have won,” Eric Coggins admitted, his glance shifting to the netting and silver basketballs that could have been gold. “In both years, we were up at halftime and just had bad second halves. It does still bother me.
"But years down the road, reflecting on it, we made it as far as we could go. We definitely made some memories and kept laying the foundation of what is expected here.”
After the meal, current players dispersed to go get dressed.
Meanwhile, the former players walked across campus, through the darkness and into a waiting gymnasium, where they sauntered onto the floor for their moment of recognition.
Jody Lowe took the microphone, going down the line to name each player and his nickname.
Lowe also read a poem, which had been written by his father, Ray, about the team in 1999.
Choking back tears, Jody Lowe finished the poem to a roar of applause. Only then did he thank the foundations of Cosby's legacy one more time, each memory met with a loud response from the crowd.
Finally, Ray himself took the microphone and led a simple, resonating "C-O-S-B-Y!" chant. The noise reverberated across the gym as the Lady Eagles came back onto the court.
The same impact remained, though much quieter, moments later.
Before Stewart's own team took the floor, Moore shared some of his own memories in a special pre-game speech.
"The best part," said Stewart, "was when he reminded the kids that they’ve been through tragedy this year. So with the way this story has been written, it was two big wins and then a tragedy. Then a reboot. And he said that their story is still being written and they’re in control of where it goes from here."
When Moore finished speaking, it was time for the latest chapter in a rivalry the former players on hand knew all too well.
Cosby’s current players rose, huddled and streamed out the door, sprinting through their typical line of cheerleaders to the tune that members of the runner-up team could still recall from their days: “Foggy Mountain Breakdown.”
And, after Hancock County had been beaten and the Eagles' energy had been spent, they stood around talking to former players — exactly the way Stewart wants them to going forward.
“Having them back here, for me, it was great,” said Stewart. “To help facilitate that, it has been my honor.
“And we’ll be doing a lot more of this kind of stuff. Because they have one home. And this is it. Always.”
