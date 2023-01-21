COSBY — Jayston Fine soared in for a rebound on Friday night at Cosby High School. He collected the ball, went up for a put-back and missed — then rose again and made a layup.

Hancock County responded with a 3-pointer, cutting Cosby’s lead to nine at 56-47. Then Fine raced down the floor, stopped on a dime and let a 3-pointer fly for three of his team-leading 21 points. Swish. 

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.