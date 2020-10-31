The early portion of the elementary season has so far been a mystery.
From which teams will step up to be the top teams in the league, to which games will remain active as scheduled, the first two weeks have been a mixed bag of uncertainty in the county.
Two more contests that were originally scheduled to be played on Thursday were postponed. In the two sets of games that remained on the schedule, Cosby and Del Rio split games in the Eagles’ Nest, while Grassy Fork went on the road and gathered a pair of wins over Smoky Mountain.
COSBY 40, DEL RIO 25 (GIRLS)
It took overcoming a first-half deficit, but the Cosby Lady Eagles wouldn’t be denied victory on their home floor on Thursday night.
The Lady Eagles fought back to defeat the Del Rio Lady Trojans 40-25 to put a cap on the second week of the season.
Allie Ottinger led Cosby with 16 points, while Ella Hicks joined her teammate in double figures with 11. Hannah Strange led Del Rio in scoring with a game-high 19-point effort.
Del Rio led early in the contest, but Cosby fought back to claim a 10-8 lead at the end of the first period. The Lady Trojans wouldn’t go away quietly, though, as they rallied to knot the game at 14-14 going into the half.
The two teams remained deadlocked by the end of the third, taking a 23-23 tie into the fourth, which is where the Lady Eagles flexed their muscle.
Cosby put up 17 points in the fourth, all while holding Del Rio to a single basket from the field.
With such a strong defensive showing, coupled with an offense that began to put up points in chunks, the Lady Eagles came out victorious with a 15-point win at home.
COSBY (40): Allie Ottinger 16, Ella Hicks 11, Destiny O’Dell 8, Katey Moore 3, Alanta Ball 2.
DEL RIO (25): Hannah Strange 19, Alayna Jarnigan 4, Maylee Crum 2, Zoe Jones 1.
DEL RIO 40, COSBY 19 (BOYS)
With lead at the half, the Del Rio Trojans opened the second half with a scoring outburst good enough to lead them to a 40-19 victory over the Cosby Eagles on Thursday.
Eli Roberts led the charge for the Trojans with a game-high 24 points. Cosby was led in scoring by Dusty Lane, who finished with nine points.
Del Rio led 10-5 at the end of the first, and extended its lead to a 15-8 advantage at the half.
Though the Trojans had held Cosby to just two made shots from the field in the first half, they weren’t able to make gains on the offensive side of the floor to put the game out of reach.
That all changed in the third quarter, though.
Del Rio put together a 16-point frame in the third, as it continued to limit Cosby on the defensive end.
The Trojans built a 31-14 lead going into the fourth, which allowed them to ride out the final six minutes for a 21-point victory on the road.
DEL RIO (40): Eli Roberts 24, Gabe Kassab 6, Logan Bowlin 3, Cody Strange 3, Elijah Hembree 2, Marcus Paulette 2.
COSBY (19): Dusty Lane 9, Aiden Butler 5, Payton Young 4, Brody Stooksbury 1.
GRASSY FORK 45, SMOKY MOUNTAIN 8 (GIRLS)
The Grassy Fork Lady Ravens notched their second win of the season Thursday night, as they raced out to a hot start in a 45-8 victory over the Smoky Mountain Lady Bears.
Chloe Hance led all scorers with 12 points, while Madison Miller also reached double figures with 10 points. Smoky Mountain was led by Kassie Davis, who finished the night with six points.
Grassy Fork led 16-2 after the first period, and built a commanding 35-7 lead going into the half. Hance had all 12 of her points for the night by the end of the first period.
The Lady Ravens continued to expand their lead in the second half, taking a 37-8 lead into the fourth before finishing off the 38-point win on the road.
GRASSY FORK (45): Chloe Hance 12, Madison Miller 10, Shylee Shelton 7, Kate Raines 4, Alexis McGaha 4, Abigail Stokely 2, Kennedy Moore 2, Kinnlea Norwood 2, Kayla Moore 2.
SMOKY MOUNTAIN (8): Kassie Davis 6, Tessa Clark 2.
GRASSY FORK 60, SMOKY MOUNTAIN 32 (BOYS)
The Grassy Fork Ravens put together a strong enough first-half effort that would allow them to hold off a scrappy Smoky Mountain Bears bunch down the stretch on Thursday night.
Taking an early, double-digit lead in Thursday night’s contest, the Ravens pulled away for a 60-32 victory on the road.
Trevor LaRue led all scorers with 14 points in favor of the Ravens. Bryer Henderson was the Bears’ leading scorer with 13 points.
Grassy Fork led 16-3 at the end of the first period, and extended that advantage into a 37-8 lead at the half. The Ravens made good use of the 3-point arc in the second quarter, burying three shots from long range to help build a near 30-point advantage by the break.
The margin expanded in the second half, as Grassy Fork carried a 53-15 lead into the fourth before going on to finish the 28-point win on the road at Smoky Mountain.
GRASSY FORK (60): Trevor LaRue 14, Cooper Davis 9, Cruz Coggins 8, C.J. Vance 8, Spencer Moore 6, Oaklon Cameron 6, Eli Gilliam 4, Asher Faison 3, Ben Benton 2.
SMOKY MOUNTAIN (32): Bryer Henderson 13, Kyler Ogle 8, Daniel Reece 7, Ezra Spurgeon 2, Enoch Spurgeon 2.
