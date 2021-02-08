HARRIMAN—The Newport Grammar Warriors are now one of just four teams remaining in their class with a shot at a state title.
With victories over Fairview and Chattanooga Prep over the weekend, the Warriors earned their first Section 2-A title, advancing them to their first TMSAA Class A State Tournament berth in program history.
For their efforts, Newport Grammar's Kyler Hayes and Oren Hazelwood were each named to the Section 2-A All-Tournament team after Saturday's championship victory.
Hayes was also recognized as the tournament's MVP. He averaged 23.3 points per game throughout the sectional round to help lead NGS to the program's first ever Class A State Tournament berth.
The Warriors will meet the Ridgeview Raptors in Friday night's state semifinal in a 6 p.m. eastern (5 p.m. central time) tip-off at Blackman Middle School in Murfreesboro, Tenn.
The Raptors are also making their first state tournament appearance in program history.
NEWPORT GRAMMAR 59, FAIRVIEW 34 (SECTION 2-A SEMIFINAL)
Games are supposed to be tougher to win as the postseason goes. That's not necessarily been the case for the Newport Grammar Warriors, though.
On Friday, the Warriors secured a spot in the Section 2-A title game with a 59-34 victory over the Fairview Rebels, marking their fourth consecutive postseason win by at least 20 points.
Kyler Hayes led NGS in the victory with a game-high 23 points. Oren Hazelwood was one of three Warriors to reach double figures in the win with 17 points. Will Sutton also had a big night with 15 points.
Fairview was led in scoring by Hunter Lowe, who finished with 17 points.
As they've done all postseason, the Warriors got off to a hot start, putting up 20 points in the opening frame.
Hayes dominated in the post, putting up 10 points in the first six minutes. Sutton added eight to Newport Grammar's first-quarter total, helping it jump out to a 20-13 lead at the end of the opening period.
Scoring slowed on both ends in the second, but NGS still steadily pulled away before the half.
Sutton had five more points in the lead-up to the break, helping extend the Warriors' lead to a 29-18 halftime advantage.
Fairview got hot from 3-point range to start the second half, but that still wasn't enough to eat into Newport Grammar's lead.
Despite knocking down three shots from behind the arc in the third quarter, a combined 18-point from Hazelwood and Hayes paced the Warriors to a 49-29 lead by the end of the third.
With a large lead in hand, NGS managed its lead over the final six minutes. The Warriors pushed their lead out once more, closing out the night with a 25-point victory to send them to the Section 2-A title game on Saturday.
NEWPORT GRAMMAR (59): Kyler Hayes 23, Oren Hazelwood 17, Will Sutton 15, Ethan Fine 4.
FAIRVIEW (34): Hunter Lowe 17, Brennan Blair 6, Landon Goodman 6, Wyatt Lloyd 5.
NEWPORT GRAMMAR 42, CHATTANOOGA PREP 35 (SECTION 2-A CHAMPIONSHIP)
After blowing past teams all postseason, the Newport Grammar Warriors had to grind out a victory in the Section 2-A title game to earn their first state tournament berth in program history.
Despite leading by 17 at the half, the Warriors had to hold off a late charge by the Chattanooga Prep Sentinels on Saturday. They succeeded in doing so, though, as they edged them in the end for a 42-35 victory to claim one of four sectional crowns on the line over the weekend.
Kyler Hayes, who was named the tournament's MVP at night's end, finished with a co-team-high 18 points. Will Sutton also notched 18 points to help lead the Warriors past Chattanooga Prep.
Both teams got off to a slow start, but the Warriors still held an early 7-1 lead at the end of the opening period.
Shooting fro distance allowed NGS to build a comfortable 28-11 lead going into the half.
The Warriors buried four shots from 3-point range in the second, as Sutton led them with nine points in the frame to give them a 17-point lead going into the intermission.
Throughout the postseason, Newport Grammar has typically pulled away in the second half once securing a lofty halftime lead. Chattanooga Prep wouldn't allow that to be the case with a state tournament berth on the line on Saturday, though.
The Sentinels slowly diminished the Warriors lead to start the second half, putting up 11 points in the frame to cut into their advantage. NGS still led by 14 at the end of the third, carrying a 36-22 lead into the final six minutes of play.
Chattanooga Prep put up 13 more points in the fourth, but Newport Grammar's large early lead would withstand the Sentinels' late push.
The Warriors put up six more points in the fourth, as they maintained their advantage down the stretch to hold on for the seven point victory, clinching the Section 2-A championship and berth in this week's TMSAA Class A State Tournament round.
NEWPORT GRAMMAR (42): Kyler Hayes 18, Will Sutton 18, Ethan Fine 8, Oren Hazelwood 6.
CHATTANOOGA PREP (35): Individual results not submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.