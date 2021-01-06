COSBY—After not being able to play since Dec. 18, the Cosby Lady Eagles finally set foot on court for the first time in the new year.
Looking at Tuesday's contest, you could hardly tell the team had been off for so long, though. The Lady Eagles ran rough shod through Scott County from start to finish for a 63-30 victory into their long awaited return to action.
“It showed today that we could get back up and down the floor really well, even though we’ve not played since the middle of the December," Lady Eagles coach Cody Lowe said. "I was really worried about coming out and playing slow but I believe this is one of the better games we’ve played all season.”
Cosby (7-2) finished with a trio of players, all seniors, reaching double figures in scoring.
Bralyn McGaha led the Lady Eagles' effort with a game-high 21 points. Leia Groat followed with 19 points and Lauren Ford finished out the night with 11.
Cosby rolled into the first quarter on a 7-0 run led by the senior trio. Its defense limited the Lady Highlanders to only eight points total at the end of the first quarter and forced nine turnovers to extend its lead.
As the Lady Eagles led Scott County at the end of the first, 16-8, their defense continued to wreak havoc on the court.
After a few big buckets from Groat and McGaha to extend the lead, Cosby forced eight turnovers in the second, giving them a comfortable 36-18 advantage at the half.
“I thought we did really well forcing those turnovers tonight in the first half," Lowe said. "When we got those turnovers we were really unselfish and finding the open player and scoring in every which way we could.”
Coming out of the half, the Lady Eagles came out a little slow.
After a Ford 2-point bucket, the Lady Highlanders' Callie Carson tried to get her team back into the game with a 3-point basket of her own.
Carson led her team in scoring with seven points total in the loss.
It wouldn't matter much, though, as Cosby limited Scott County to just six points in the third to take a 48-22 lead into the fourth.
The Lady Eagles continued their impressive run only allowing eight points in the fourth to close out a 33-point win, their seventh on the season.
“We’ve played more girls tonight than we have all season," Lowe said. "We’ve had a few players out due to quarantine, so a few girls got some time on the court. They came off the bench and helped their team out tremendously.”
Cosby will next be in action on Friday, as the Lady Eagles will take on inter-county rival Cocke County in a girls' only matchup that was put together late last week.
Tip-off of Friday's contest is slated for 7 p.m. at Cocke County High School.
