GREENBACK—For most of the last decade the District 2-A regular season and postseason softball title has been locked up by the Cosby Lady Eagles.
Although they entered this year’s district tournament as the third seed, the fact they were defending their league title for a seventh consecutive season carried plenty of weight in Thursday’s title game at Greenback.
However, this time the Lady Cherokees would break the streak they had come so close to snapping two years ago.
Adding a late run in the bottom of the sixth, Greenback broke a 2-2 tie to claim a 3-2 victory over the Lady Eagles, snapping the program’s seven-year streak of securing the league crown.
“I’m still proud of these girls,” Cosby coach Mike Bryant said. “You have to give credit to Greenback. They’re a good team. Last time we came down here they got us, 6-5. This time, 3-2. We’re a play or two away from winning this game, but that’s the other side of the coin.”
Greenback’s Miya Norman punched a two-out double into center field to score the go-ahead run in the sixth. Cosby had its 9-1-2 batters due up in the seventh, needing a run to extend the game. They were retired in order, though, giving the Lady Cherokees the victory.
Cosby nearly had the lead for the one and only time of the game in the fifth.
Daycee Weeks was out on a one-out fly ball hit high into center field with Leia Groat on third base. Groat seemed to tag up to get the score, but was deemed to have left too soon and was out on a double play once Greenback tagged the base.
“I thought it was the correct call. Sometimes you make the breaks, and they got a few. We also had a few go against us,” Bryant said. “This is just one we have to move on from. We’re not not about finishing second, but in the end second still lets you play in this format.”
Cosby put a runner on in the sixth after a two-out single from Kaymen Moss, but couldn’t move her. That set up Greenback to break the tie in the bottom of the frame.
Moss finished the evening with a team-leading two hits and an RBI for the Lady Eagles.
Thursday’s game had many similarities to Cosby’s semifinal win over Washburn on Tuesday, as it was another low-scoring affair with little offense to speak of.
Greenback was able to punch out eight base knocks, but only pushed three runs across. Cosby finished with six hits to accompany its two runs.
The Lady Cherokees put the first runs of the game on the board with two in the bottom of the first.
Maddy Hood got the first run in on a sacrifice RBI. Hailee Stevens got the next run in with a two-out RBI single to end the first with a 2-0 lead.
Cosby put runners on in every inning but the last, but couldn’t get them back across to the plate until the fourth.
After Lauren Ford took a lead-off walk, she stole second base and moved to third on Cosby’s first out. Moss put a one-out ball in play for a sacrifice RBI to make it a 2-1 Greenback lead going to the bottom of the fourth.
Cosby freshman pitcher Reese Michaels did some of her best work in the next two innings, retiring the side in order in both the fourth and fifth innings to keep the Lady Eagles in contention.
“I can’t say enough about our defense and the way they played,” Bryant said. “We had some great plays in the outfield and some great throws across the infield to make some outs. We’ve still got some inexperience, but we made some plays we might not have earlier in the year. I see improvement in that regard.”
They returned the favor at the plate, as Groat scored Shylee Weeks — who just singled on a one-out offering lined into left field — to tie the game at 2-2.
The game remained tied until the bottom of the sixth, as Norman broke the tie on a two-out double to give Greenback the lead, and eventually the win to seize the program’s first district title in school history.
Although a stinging loss, Cosby still has life in the 2021 postseason.
The Lady Eagles will have to quickly regroup as they’ll be back in action — and on the road — on Monday, May 17, to face District 1-A champion North Greene in the Region 1-A Semifinals.
“It’s important to put this one behind us and get focused for Monday,” Bryant said. “There’s 32 teams left in Class A still playing ball, and the rest of them want to be. We’re still one of those 32 teams. We’ve got another opportunity. We’ve got to take it and try to run with it.”
North Greene won its district on Thursday with a 3-1 victory over Unaka. The last time Cosby and the Lady Huskies met in the postseason was 2018, also the region semifinals, which saw North Greene pull out a 4-1 win and go on to earn a Class A Sectional berth before losing to Sale Creek just one win shy of the annual TSSAA Spring Fling State Tournament.
