SEYMOUR—Kaden Shropshire and Iverson Poe have held the top two spots three times this season, with Shropshire earning the top spot all three times.
Monday marked the fourth time the duo finished 1-2, but this time it was Poe’s turn to finish on top.
With a round of 35 (-1), edging his teammate by a single stroke, Poe earned the medalist round as he led the Cocke County boys’ golf team to their fourth consecutive victory. The team topped Jefferson County and Seymour, posting a 154 team score at Creekside Plantation.
“It’s great to see Ivy get a medalist round under his belt,” CCHS coach Jarrett Ramsey said. “Even better that Kaden was right there at 36. It’s great knowing you’ve got those two anchoring the team. They find a way to get to the top, it seems like every time they go out.”
Ethan Rowland and Brycen Hartsell rounded out Cocke County’s team score with rounds of 41 and 42. Gage Bowman just missed the cut with a 43, and Hunter Messer, Cocke County’s six-man that’s played in a handful of matches this year, shot a 46 for his first round in the 40’s with CCHS.
“Ethan, Brycen and Gage did exactly what they had to do,” Ramsey said. “They all got the job done. I’m also thrilled with Hunter. It’s awesome to see him play well. He has a great attitude and a great senior leader for the team.
“Each of our guys are grinding it out. They all have the potential to be at the top of the board. They all push each other and have each other’s backs when they need to.”
Since finishing one stroke off of a victory at Patriot Hills earlier in the year, Cocke County’s boys’ golf team has been on an unwavering tear. The group has consistently played some of its best golf on a variety of different courses. At the midway point of the season they’re in great form.
“It’s great to see something I envisioned for this group a couple of years ago to come to fruition,” Ramsey said. “I want to see us keep working and continue to get better. I’d love to see this team make it to region. That’s our goal.”
The Lady Red put together solid rounds at Creekside Plantation, as they continue to progress. Emma Knight shot a 52, and Jocelyn Waits followed with a 54.
Cocke County’s season continues on Thursday with a trip to the River Island course in Kodak, Tenn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.