COSBY—Although only two teams were in action, Monday proved to be a solid night of action within the Cocke County Elementary Basketball League.
While the Cosby Lady Eagles were dominant in their path to their second victory of the season, the Smoky Mountain Bears put on a show on the road to pick up their first win of the season.
After competing on Monday, both teams will be off to finish the week.
Smoky Mountain had a scheduled open date set for Thursday, while Cosby was originally slated to host Centerview to finish the week. That set of contests has since been postponed.
To end the week, a trio of matchups occupy the Thursday slate. Bridgeport is set to travel to Parrottsville, Grassy Fork is scheduled to be on the road at Northwest, and Del Rio is set to welcome visiting Edgemont.
All of Thursday’s contests are set for 6 p.m. tip-offs.
SMOKY MOUNTAIN 29, COSBY 22 (BOYS)
Taking an early lead, the Smoky Mountain Bears were able to maintain control the rest of the way en route to a 29-22 victory over the Cosby Eagles on Monday.
Christian Walsh and Kyler Ogle co-led the Bears in scoring with nine points apiece. Cosby was led in scoring by Dusty Lane, who also finished with nine points.
Smoky Mountain raced out to a double-digit advantage, taking an 11-1 lead at the end of the first period. Cosby ate back into the lead before the half, but the Bears still held a 15-9 lead at the break.
Smoky Mountain’s lead remained a six-point margin, as it led 24-18 edge going into the fourth. The Bears’ second-half efforts would turn out to be enough.
The Bears extended the margin by one point over the final six minutes, as they held on for a crucial seven point road win at Cosby.
SMOKY MOUNTAIN (29): Christian Walsh 9, Kyler Ogle 9, Bryer Henderson 7, Ezra Spurgeon 2, Tucker Whaley 2.
COSBY (22): Dusty Lane 9, Aiden Butler 7, Matthew McMahan 4, Caden Henderson 1, Parker Ford 1.
COSBY 35, SMOKY MOUNTAIN 4 (GIRLS)
In their lone outing of the week, the Cosby Lady Eagles proved dominant in a 35-4 triumph over the visiting Smoky Mountain Lady Bears on Monday.
Allie Ottinger had a big night for the Lady Eagles, as she led all scorers with a game-high 20 points, the majority of which came in the second half.
Monday’s matchup opened in a slow-scoring manner, as Cosby crept out to an early 7-2 lead at the end of the opening period. The Lady Eagles opened the lead up in the second half, though, taking a 17-3 lead into the half.
Cosby quickly put the finishing touches on Monday night’s victory at the onset of the second half.
Holding Smoky Mountain scoreless in the third, the Lady Eagles built a 28-3 lead going into the fourth before going on to close out the 31-point victory at home.
COSBY (35): Allie Ottinger 20, Alanta Ball 4, Katey Moore 4, Ella Hicks 3, Aden Heatherly 2, Tabaya Spencer 2.
SMOKY MOUNTAIN (4): A.J. Gonzalez 3, Kassie Davis 1.
