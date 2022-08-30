LLWS 1

Honolulu's Rustan Hiyoto, center, rounds third to greetings from manager Gerald Oda, left, after hitting a two-run home run off Nolensville, Tenn.'s Trent McNeil (20) in the fourth inning of the United States Championship baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. 

 Tom E. Puskar, AP Photo

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Cohen Sakamoto hadn't allowed a run in the entire Little League World Series. But in the fourth inning of a Little League World Series semifinal Saturday, a run was in and there was a baserunner on second with just one out.

Cohen wasn't worried. He struck out the next two batters and Hawaii was cruising again, on its way to a 5-1 win over Tennessee and a spot Sunday in the LLWS championship.

