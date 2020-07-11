Few can pull off what the TSSAA did on Wednesday.
The association’s Board of Control met to further discuss options on how the TSSAA would begin both football and girls’ soccer seasons after governor Bill Lee extended Tennessee’s State of Emergency order through late August, last week.
The meeting was brief, however, as the board decided to postpone a decision as it continues to work with the governor’s legal council in hopes of having high school athletics lumped into the same exemption both college and professional athletics are within the governor’s executive order.
On one hand, no news is good news.
Without a decision made on Wednesday, hope is left alive that all fall sports — including football and girls’ soccer — will be able to start on time and be played in full with no delay due to the extended State of Emergency order.
However, the issue with Wednesday’s proceedings comes in what was not said.
Coaches across the state were tuned in, awaiting instructions for their next moves as the summer forges on and the lead-up to preseason continues. They were left with nothing.
Until new guidelines are available, teams are limited in what they can do to prepare for the upcoming fall sports season. So while no news is good news in one sense, it’s infuriating in another.
To this point, any and all forms of scrimmages have been barred by the TSSAA. Team’s cannot perform any sort of drills that would include contact, and are mostly limited to strength and conditioning exercises, as well as fundamental work so long as no contact is had during those sessions.
What the TSSAA does next will be crucial.
While it’s imperative to take the time to handle everything correctly the first time, it’s important to work with the current timeline being considered if the fall’s two contact sports are to start on time.
By this point in the summer, high school football teams would have 7-on-7 competitions ongoing, which is a tool many use to help develop their passing offenses and defenses.
This year, those exercises aren’t permitted.
As time continues to pass, so, too, do the opportunities for teams to properly prepare to open their seasons in mid-to-late August, as scheduled.
The issue doesn’t fall squarely on the TSSAA, though.
While coaches around the state would like extra guidance as to what they can do next to help prepare their teams for the upcoming season, orders from the governor are going to overlap any decision they make. After all, the association was caught off guard by Gov. Lee’s extension of the State of Emergency order just a week ago.
Until the two parties can come to a resolution, if any, contact sports in the fall will be at risk of being ill-prepared for a season at all.
The TSSAA should undoubtedly be applauded for the steps it’s taken to continue to ensure that fall sports do go on, regardless of what timeline they may be played on. But with July already aging into the middle of the month, time is of the essence for the athletic programs it governs throughout the state.
