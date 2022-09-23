PIGEON FORGE — Cosby’s volleyball team lost twice this week, though not without putting up a fight.
On Tuesday, the Lady Eagles lost to Pigeon Forge in three sets — 25-20, 25-19 and 25-14.
PIGEON FORGE — Cosby’s volleyball team lost twice this week, though not without putting up a fight.
On Tuesday, the Lady Eagles lost to Pigeon Forge in three sets — 25-20, 25-19 and 25-14.
They responded with vigor on Thursday, winning the first and third sets by scores of 25-18 and 25-12.
Jellico won the second set 25-19, but the opportunity was still there for Cosby to clinch a district win.
Ultimately, though, the Lady Eagles couldn’t slam the door as Jellico took the fourth and fifth sets.
The Blue Devils won the fourth set 25-17, then claimed victory 19-17 in a back-and-forth fifth set.
Still, Cosby coach Taylor Halcomb was quick to point out positives from both matches this week.
When Cosby took the floor against the Lady Tigers on Tuesday, there was a noticeable difference in excitement through the first two sets.
“The attitude and excitement,” Halcomb noted. “I had Katie (Myers) speak up in our huddle and say she was proud of our team and that we did a good job. That’s something we needed to work on.
“But when we got down in the third set, we lost that as well. But it’s something to take away. It’s an improvement.”
Halcomb also mentioned her team’s struggles in serving and receiving, as the issues have plagued Cosby in multiple losses this season.
“Some of our passing and serving greatly improved,” she said. “I feel like there are a couple of girls that I can now rely on to get their serves in consistently. When our passing was there, we had an incredible offense. In the sets we lost, we just could not make a perfect pass the whole time.
“Some sets, everything clicks and other sets, we cannot get everyone to click together. Our defense and serve receive are now our biggest two factors in our losses.”
Cosby will look to remedy that next week, as the Lady Eagles face West Greene and Gatlinburg-Pittman on Monday and Tuesday.
Thursday will feature a Pigeon Forge rematch, then Cosby will gear up for postseason play.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
When news breaks, we're here. Sign up for Breaking News email alerts from NewportPlainTalk.com
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.