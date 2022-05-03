COSBY—The Lady Eagles and Washburn Lady Pirates met on the diamond Friday afternoon in a crucial district game that could have implications when district tournament play begins next week.
With the game tied 2-2, Olivia Hicks delivered a double with two outs in the sixth inning to plate Shylee Weeks and give Cosby the 3-2 lead. It was her second RBI of the afternoon and gave her a 2-for-3 day at the plate.
Reese Michaels closed out the game in the top of the seventh by striking out two hitters and retiring the side in order. The 3-2 victory moved Cosby to 2-1 in district play with a doubleheader against Jellico looming large this week.
If Cosby sweeps Jellico they will claim a share of the regular season district title with the Lady Pirates.
Hicks came through for the Lady Eagles just when Cosby needed her most. Head coach Mike Bryant said Hicks has been the catalyst for his team on several occasions throughout the season.
“I can’t say enough about Olivia. She’s a senior who has put this team on her back by making all the plays she can make,” Bryant said. “She wants to be the one in the box with all the pressure on. I can’t say enough about how she came through in this game. She’s done that a few times this year with some really important hits.”
Cosby was held scoreless by Washburn ace Tori Coffman until the fourth inning. The Lady Pirates held a 1-0 lead when Bryant and the Lady Eagles decided to play small ball and apply pressure to the Washburn defense.
Michaels represented the tying run at second when Weeks dropped a bunt that slipped just past Coffman’s glove. The Washburn shortstop booted the ball on the play, which allowed Michaels to score. Weeks would advance to second on the throw to the plate to put another runner in scoring position. Hicks delivered a bunt single to score Weeks and give Cosby the 2-1 lead.
Bryant said he was able to see holes in the Washburn defense, which gave his team the perfect opportunity to test their might.
“We’ve been working on playing small ball and wanted to be prepared in case we needed to. We thought we saw some weaknesses there with them and were correct in our assessment. We were able to use it to our advantage at a key point in the game.”
It wasn’t a completely clean game for the Lady Eagles who made a few mistakes in the field and on the base paths. Despite the issues, Bryant was happy with the way his team found a way to battle back and move closer to their goal of being on top of the district.
“We played in spurts like we’re capable of and the way we’ve been playing most of the season,” he said. “There was a time or two it seemed like we were back near the start of the season.
“We made a couple base running mistakes, and a couple times we put the ball in play but didn’t fire out of the box like we should. You name it, and we kind of ran the gambit in this game. When you don’t play your best game and still come out with a big district win, you can’t argue a whole lot with that.”
Bryant said the objective is clear when the Lady Eagles take the field against the Jellico Lady Blue Devils. They must be aggressive at the plate and ride the defense they have built as the season has progressed.
“We have to go in and do what we do. You’ve got to put the ball in play and make them get you out. Being aggressive on the base paths and scoring as many runs as possible will be key. We have to play solid defense, and we’re not going to change any of the things we’ve been trying to do all year.”
If the Lady Eagles pull off the sweep of Jellico they will be tied with Washburn at 4-1 in 1A District 2. There will be no tiebreaker to determine the top seed, just a coin flip to see which team will be awarded the top spot.
Cosby hopes that luck is on their side in the two remaining district games and when the coin is tossed to determine the overall seeding. One final home game remains on the schedule before Cosby takes the field in the district tournament.
They will play host to the Lady Eagles of Seymour on The Hill Thursday afternoon to finish off the regular season. First pitch in that game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
