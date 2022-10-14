Throughout this season, Cocke County soccer coach Mikayla Metzdorf has noted one aspect that has remained prevalent in every game: fight.
“We fought every second of every game,” she said. “Regardless of the score, we worked hard.”
The same held true on Monday night, as Sabrina Upman nailed a goal in the final minute of Cocke County’s district tournament matchup at Carter.
The only problem? The Hornets had already scored seven goals, putting an end to the Lady Red’s 2022 season.
Cocke County’s final record stands at 9-1-4, the same record as 2021.
“Our motto has been hard work pays off, and we’ve seen that from year to year,” she said. “A 9-1-4 record isn’t bad at all. Just the amount of offensive chances we produced this season is a huge progression from last year.”
Despite entering this season hoping to improve on that mark, Metzdorf said that her expectations for this season “have been met” through the course of this fall.
“Every player has gotten better this season,” she said.
Sophomore Mia Budirahaija led the Lady Red with 21 goals, the most in the district.
Freshman Layla Bradley showed out as well, emerging as a nice complement to Budirahaija for the 2023 campaign.
Together, the pair will look to lead a team that loses three seniors from this year’s squad: Upman, Karilyn Hannah and captain Jenna Pittman.
“All three seniors are strong defensive players,” Metzdorf said. “For their four years, they’ve always been strong players. But this season, they all stepped up as leaders.
“They led by action on the field. They were willing to put their body between the goal and any player. They fought for any ball, and that’s all I can ask for.”
When asked to describe each senior specifically, Metzdorf dug a little deeper.
“Karilyn played center back for three years,” said Metzdorf. “She grew with her awareness of the game. She understood the game more this season and was able to play the ball with purpose.”
For Upman, Metzdorf delved more into her defensive ability despite being relatively new to the game.
“Karilyn and Jenna have played soccer their entrée lives,” said Metzdorf. “Sabrina only played last three years. Foir her to be a new player to the game, she was a great center midfielder this year.
“She was able to get the ball down and play to feet, but her defensive ability is the best quality she possessed for us.”
Finally, Metzdorf wove her way to team captain Jenna Pittman, who assumed that responsibility from the moment she was given the role.
“Jenna grew leaps and bounds,” Metzdorf said. “This was her best season by far. She, to me, was ne of the best defenders I saw in any game we’ve played this year.
“Off the field, her leadership grew greatly. As soon as we have her that captain band, that helped her propel the team in so many ways. She drove the players to and from practice, was the first one to the field and the last one off it.”
Going forward, Metzdorf will be looking for that same kind of leadership again next year.
But, in her fifth season, she will also seek the same progression and improvement that have defined her first four years as head coach.
“We have a young team that wants to grow,” she said. “Yes, we want to win, but seeing progression game to game and each practice is what I look for.”
