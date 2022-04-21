The 14th-ranked Lady Vols softball team fell to third-ranked Virginia Tech, 5-2, Wednesday night at Sherri Lee Parker Stadium. Junior outfielder Kiki Milloy recorded her 120th hit and stole the 70th base in her career in a performance that included two hits, one RBI and one stolen base.
Graduate transfer Erin Edmoundson and junior Ashley Rogers combined for 11 strikeouts, with Edmoundson fanning five batters and Rogers striking out six. Edmoundson suffered the loss and is now 17-5 on the year. UT's 11 strikeouts Wednesday night tied a season-high.
