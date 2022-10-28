NEWPORT — All season long, Scotty Dykes has wanted to see a consistent display from his Cocke County team — a group that has shown flashes of its ultimate potential, yet has never quite put everything together.
That changed on Friday.
Fueled by 25 unanswered points, three turnovers and a late first down, Cocke County upset Sevier County 25-20 on Senior Night: their first victory over SCHS since 1998.
“It was fantastic to see that they played four quarters of really good football,” said Dykes. “I love the fact that they got behind and fought through it.
“I’m super proud of these young men. I can’t put it into words.”
Added CCHS quarterback Baylor Baxter, who ended his campaign by going 20-for-33 with 202 yards and two touchdowns through the air: “We knew we could play that good. I think we showed it tonight.”
Late penalty pays off for CCHS
After storming back through three quarters, CCHS gave up a 63-yard touchdown drive to make the score 25-20 after a failed two-point conversion.
Then, a penalty forced CCHS into 3rd-and-18 with just over two minutes left.
A defensive pass interference call gave Cocke County a manageable third down, however, and Baxter found Lakkin France over the middle for a crucial first down.
Baxter was able to kneel it out from there, solidifying the victory.
The drive that changed the game
Raeshon Palmer laid into Sevier County (6-4, 2-3) returner Malachi Pate to start Friday night’s second half, making a touchdown-saving tackle in the process.
The Smoky Bears went three-and-out, and Cocke County (3-7, 1-4) set up shop at its own 20-yard-line after a punt bounced into the end zone.
Slowly but surely, the Fighting Cocks crept upfield.
A Hazelwood catch here. A Baxter run there.
Suddenly, CCHS found itself deep in Smoky Bear territory. But a 3rd-and-10 call all but dismantled the progress.
A roughing the passer call injected new life, however. Three plays later, Baxter found Brazen Stewart on a five-yard touchdown pass to cap an 80-yard touchdown drive that took a whopping seven minutes and 47 seconds.
Baxter threaded the needle to Carson Devotie for the conversion, giving Cocke County 22 unanswered points since the second quarter.
Still, CCHS wasn’t done.
The Fighting Cocks’ defense forced Sevier County into a 4th-and-6 situation on the next possession, and a false start call put the Smoky Bears at 4th-and-11.
Carson Hopson raced into the backfield and blocked the SCHS punt to give Cocke County the ball at the Smoky Bear 25 to start the fourth quarter.
Defense comes through, offense answers
Minutes later, the Big Red defense answered the bell again when Oren Hazelwood picked off a pass from Mason Ellis — who took the place of Christian Hoffman for Sevier County in the second half.
Hazelwood returned the ball to the Smoky Bear 26-yard-line, then Anthony Steinbacher nailed a 41-yard field goal to put Cocke County up 25-14.
Steinbacher’s kicked marked 25 unanswered points for Cocke County, which stormed back with a vengeance in the final three quarters of action.
Sevier County did not go down without a fight, as the Smoky Bears drove inside the CCHS 20 late in the fourth quarter.
They scored on a 14-yard pass from Ellis, but the two-point conversion was stuffed to leave the score at 25-20.
Devotie led CCHS with six tackles, while Hazelwood had 1.5 and the pick.
First-half comeback
Late in the first quarter, Sevier County running back Bryson Lane sprinted five yards for the first score of the night and a 7-0 lead after the PAT.
Less than two minutes later, Smoky Bear gunslinger Christian Hoffman found Pate over the middle for 39 yards and a 14-0 lead.
Cocke County was undeterred, however.
Following a couple of fizzled drives, Baxter hit Stewart for a seven-yard touchdown pass to draw CCHS within seven after Anthony Steinbacher’s kick sailed through the uprights.
34 seconds after that, Lakkin France jumped a Sevier County route and followed the ball into his hands before cruising 24 yards into the end zone.
The Cocke County sideline erupted, and France chest-bumped his way to the sideline to fuel the euphoria.
Cocke County jumped on another turnover late in the first half, as Devotie recovered a Smoky Bear fumble.
The Fighting Cocks were unable to capitalize, however, leaving the score tied at halftime.
Baxter finished the half 13 for 23 for 137 yards, one score and one touchdown. He also carried seven times in the half for 51 yards, while Hazelwood took four receptions for the same amount of yardage.
New addition causes new play caller for CCHS
Following Cocke County’s first touchdown of the night, offensive coordinator Casey Ragan sprinted down the sideline toward the stadium’s exit.
He had good reason to leave, as Ragan mentioned during pregame that his wife could go into labor during the night.
Sure enough, as Ragan raced off the field, he yelled, “Time to go have a baby!” to anyone within earshot.
Dykes took over play calling duties from that point on.
Outlook for next year
To bookend his play calling, Dykes started and ended his night the same way: by sharing wistful smiles and embraces with his 14 seniors.
But he also escaped a Gatorade bath, one that was preluded by leaping hugs and whoops from across the CCHS sideline.
The group is the first one that Dykes has seen go from freshmen to seniors in his four years at the helm. He noted how greatly it will be missed, as multiple players gave him tear-stained hugs after celebrating.
“It’s always a bittersweet moment,” said Dykes. “We talked about the emotion before the game, as these guys realized the finality of it. We broke down on family, and I think they understand the meaning of it.
“All this week, we’ve talked about how this is a springboard for next year. We showed all year that we could do certain things right, and tonight they did it.”
