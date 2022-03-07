No. 3 Tennessee returns to Lindsey Nelson Stadium after its weekend trip to Houston to kick off a 10-game home stand with a pair of midweek games against James Madison on Tuesday and Wednesday night.
The Vols are coming off a 2-1 showing at the Shriners Children's College Classic at Minute Maid Park in Houston, where they finished with a pair of wins over Baylor and Oklahoma after opening the tournament with a loss to top-ranked Texas.
The Vols host Rhode Island for a three-game series this weekend at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. First pitch for Friday's series opener is slated for 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.