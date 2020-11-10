NEWPORT—The 24th annual Newport All-Stars Tournament will be held this weekend at the Victory Lanes bowling alley, located at 977 W Highway 25-70 in Newport, Tenn.
The tournament originally started as an idea to give Newport’s finest bowlers recognition, and has since become the most anticipated event for local bowlers.
This weekend’s tournament will feature bowlers that posted the highest average scores in Newport, but is still welcome to all bowlers with an established average, as it will run in a Pro-Am format.
There is a $20 entry fee for all participants. Of that fee, $9 satisfies the tournament’s prize fund. First-place will still be awarded $300 at the end of the tournament.
This weekend’s tournament will run across two days and five separate shifts.
There will be one All-Star per set of lanes, and they will switch lanes each game as bowlers bowl alongside an All-Star through three games.
As in the past, the event will be a 9-pin, no-tap tournament. Any bowlers that place and have average verification, their prize money will be paid immediately after the championship Roll Off.
Bowlers may also re-enter the tournament for $15 if there is a slot available, but that fee must be paid in cash only.
Eight people will advance to Sunday’s championship Roll Off. The five shift winners from Saturday and Sunday will automatically advance, along with the top three scorers.
Saturday’s festivities will see three people automatically advance through to the title game by winning the three separate shifts that will take place.Those shifts will begin at noon, 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Competition will continue into Sunday with two more participants earning an automatic bid into the championship round, as Sunday’s dual shifts will begin at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
The championship Roll-Off, which will begin shortly after the final shift is completed on Sunday, will take place under the cosmic bowling setup the venue is well-known for, as it’s become an All-Star Tournament tradition over the years.
This year’s event is again sponsored by Jabo’s Pharmacy, along with Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice.
