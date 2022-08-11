NEWPORT — Somehow, Fransisco Garcia has always known.
Known what? “That somehow, some way, I was going to help this county with sports,” he said. “I’ve grown up here my whole life.”
That desire has remained through college, as Garcia is pursuing his degree at Carson-Newman.
And Garcia has remained true to his plan, coming back and serving on Scotty Dykes’ football staff for the past three seasons.
But now he’s trying something else, too: he is the athletics coordinator for the Newport Parks and Recreation department.
“Coming back, I started coaching at the high school and then this opened up a couple months ago,” Garcia said. “(Tim Dockery) said he would give me a trial run, and I liked it. Then he said if I wanted it I could have it, so I took it.”
Prior to accepting the job, Garcia's "trial run" included a part-time position with the department to learn about the processes that go into putting on youth athletics across the city of Newport.
"For every program, there's a process you've got to go through," said Dockery, the Newport Director of Parks and Recreation. "Insurance, registration fee, coaches, umpires -- not everyone understands that. But Fransisco, working with me during baseball season, got a good taste of how to find those people and do those tangibles. That's something they don't teach you in school. If you don't participate in it and do it, you don't know how it operates."
During his interview, Garcia’s attire pointed to a life with multiple occupations: black Cocke County football shorts with a royal blue Newport Parks and Recreation T-shirt.
So, what else does his new position entail?
“We run most of the things at the city park with the basketball courts, tennis courts, the baseball fields at Newport Grammar School, and then our basketball courts here at the community center," Garcia summarized.
Overall, though, Garcia is focused on the same thing in this position that he is as an assistant football coach: “trying to develop kids for the future.”
With that, he spoke of the importance of appointing knowledgeable coaches who will train younger generations so that they can contribute to the schools’ athletic successes at some point.
In fact, Dockery mentioned that they've discussed the development of a coaching clinic. That way, they can rest assured that aspiring athletes across the city are being taught proper fundamentals.
"We've got to develop our coaches," said Dockery. "Sometimes it's not about the children, it's about the parents being able to teach and the coaches being able to teach.
"We have lost the fundamentals, and that's what Fransisco's job is now: to get the fundamentals back in our recreation programs. I think that's going to be the key for us surviving."
So, could this road lead to other opportunities in athletics? Garcia isn’t sure.
All he knows is that he wants to give back to the place where he grew up.
“I plan on being here in Newport and helping out where I can,” he said. “We’ll just see where the road takes me.”
Added Dockery: "I'm confident that (Fransisco) is going to be a perfect fit."
