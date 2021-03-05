BAILEYTON—Cosby battled for 32 minutes on Thursday night, but came up short in the Region 1-A championship game at North Greene.
In an intense game, both physically and emotionally, enough bounces just did not go the Eagles’ way as the North Greene Huskies escaped with a 71-68 win.
“It was a great basketball game in a hostile environment tonight,” Cosby’s acting coach Cody Lowe said after the game. “North Greene is really big, really physical, really athletic. It was a battle between two good teams.
"I thought we got a bad whistle to say the least. You don’t want to make excuses, but it was unfortunate. We had two seniors that stayed in foul trouble, guys that haven't been in foul trouble all year. I am proud of the way the guys battled, some young guys stepped up and played really big minutes.”
Lowe finished the game leading the Eagles after head coach Kurt Brooks received a pair of technical fouls and was ejected for coming onto the floor and shouting at the referee early in the third quarter.
Cosby’s season is not over and the Eagles still have a chance to make it to Murfreesboro for the Class A State Tournament, but they will have to travel to Harriman on Monday for the state sectionals. Harriman beat Chattanooga School of Arts and Science 54-42 on Monday in the Region 2-A championship game.
“We’re still playing on Monday, and that is what matters,” Lowe said. “We just have to regroup. We’ll watch a lot of film over the weekend and have a few good days of practice. Coach Brooks will have a game plan.”
Cosby led for most of the night, but only once held a more than a two possession advantage after the first quarter,
The Eagles went to the fourth quarter leading 55-52 after a tip in at the buzzer by Hayden Green closed the third period.
Trey Johnson got the fourth quarter started by driving to the rim for a lay in. Johnson scored 20 of his team-high 26 points in the second half and did all he could to propel the Eagles to the win late despite battling foul trouble early in the game.
North Greene scored the next eight points, and with 5:42 left a three-pointer by Chance Campbell put the Huskies in front, 60-57.
North Greene’s lead moved to four points at 63-59 when Chriss Schultz went hard through the paint and laid one in through contact before converting a three-point play.
With 1:45 left in the contest Johnson got the lead back for the Eagles when he smoothly came down the right side of the lane, elevated over the Huskies’ defender and scored through contact for a 64-63 advantage.
Cosby’s last lead came with 27 left when Johnson got to the rim again to make the score 68-67.
Schultz answered quickly for North Greene by going the length of the floor for a lay in that put the Huskies in front 69-68.
Schultz was the difference maker on Thursday for the Huskies as he dropped in 31 points.
The Eagles came up empty on the ensuing possession and North Greene made it to the foul line when Johnson crashed through the lane going for an offensive rebound. Cody Freshour made both charity tosses to put North Greene up 71-68 with 4.9 seconds left.
Cosby did get off a corner three at the buzzer, but it did not land.
The night started with Cosy taking a 7-0 lead in just over a minute with big-man Riley Galler twice scoring from the block.
North Greene closed the gap to 9-8 when Schultz powered through traffic for a layup.
Corey Askew closed the quarter with a trio of triples as Cosby took a 22-17 lead.
Askew’s fourth three-pointer gave Cosby its biggest lead of the night at 32-24 with 4:08 left in the first half.
With 2:06 left in the half Campbell drained a straight-away trey, Schultz followed by turning a steal into a breakaway lay in and Campbell closed the gap to 35-33 at halftime by going the length of the floor for two points.
With 5:45 in the third quarter North Greene took its first lead at 39-37 on a floater by Cayden Foulks.
That lead stretched to 42-37 just 15 seconds later when Schultz made three-of-four at the foul line. The technical tosses were awarded after Brooks stomped onto the court to protest a rebound by the Huskies. He was rung up twice for shouting at the official about the no call.
Cosby regained the lead at 47-46 when Johnson ripped a pull-up trey from the left wing through the net.
Paxton Coggins followed with two more three-pointers before the third quarter closed with Green’s tip in at the buzzer.
Askew finished the night with five three-pointers and scored 17 points.
Campbell scored 15 points for North Greene and Foulks added 12.
