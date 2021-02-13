MURFREESBORO—Three years ago Newport Grammar Warriors head coach Tim Dockery sold his young group on a vision.
Stick it out, and we’ll be great someday.
His vision has panned out better than even he could’ve imagined, as the Warriors are going to play for a TMSAA State Championship after defeating the Ridgeview Raptors, 45-31, in Friday night’s Class A semifinal round.
“I told these kids when they came in as sixth graders that if they stayed with me we’d be at the state tournament,” Dockery said. “We’re here. We’re playing for the ‘ship, man. I’m so proud and so happy for these kids. With COVID-19, we’ve had to back off and not be able to do all the things we want to as coaches. But, as players they’ve responded.
“These kids are a family. They do everything together as a family, and that’s why they click together so well. Whether on or off the court, they do everything together.”
Newport Grammar has been a dominant force all postseason. Outside of a seven point win over Chattanooga Prep to get into the state bracket, each of their wins in the tournament have come by double-digits, Friday night’s win included.
“When we went into our first tournament game, against Wearwood, we could feel something special was coming together,” Dockery said. “Our guards were commanding our posts, and our communication was off the charts. The leadership has been unreal, and our eighth graders have done well.”
Although they put up 45 points, defense won night for the Warriors.
With in-your-face pressure by Oren Hazelwood and Will Sutton, Newport Grammar turned the Raptors over repeatedly, leading to run-outs and easy baskets on the other end all night long.
“They’ve worked hard on their defense, and we continue to work on it every day,” Dockery said. “You can’t ask for anything better than those boys. Their tenacity and effort have made this possible.”
Hazelwood got it done on the offensive end, as well. He finished the night with 12 points.
He and Kyler Hayes have been the main source of points for NGS throughout the season, but especially in the postseason.
On Friday, Hayes had another standout performance with a game-high 21 points.
“To have a guy we can post up, but still runs the floor like a deer in transition is a great thing to have,” Dockery said. “He works so hard every single day, and it’s great to see that hard work pay off night in and night out.”
NGS led 13-6 after the first, and held Ridgeview to just six points again in the second to take a commanding 26-12 lead into the half.
All of Ridgeview’s points came from behind the 3-point arc in the first half. Most of their shot attempts did as well.
The Raptors connected on four of their attempts from 3-point range in the first half. They’d finish the night with seven made threes.
Newport Grammar was the polar opposite of the Raptors, making it a point to work the ball inside and use its size advantage to put up points in the paint.
The Warriors led by as much as 19 early in the second half, but an 8-0 run bookended by a pair of threes brought the Raptors back within 11 with 1:47 left in the third.
Brady Weems buried a three in transition to bring Ridgeview back within single digits for the first time since the first quarter. He led the Raptors in scoring with 15 points.
Needing a response, Hayes powered in a basket in the paint to give NGS a 10-point, 33-23 lead with a minute remaining in the third. The tandem pressure from Hazelwood and Sutton provided a turnover and another bucket in transition to make it a 12-point game with time winding down in the third.
Ridgeview buried just its second 2-point field goal of the night just before the buzzer, though, leaving the Warriors with a 35-25 advantage going into the fourth.
Newport Grammar had the first basket of the fourth, but Ridgeview answered with two buckets in transition to get back within eight of the lead with 3:22 remaining.
After a brief timeout, the Warriors were back on the aggressive.
NGS went back to work on the interior with a pair of makes from inside the paint, pushing their lead back to 12 with two minutes to play. Bo Proffitt made it a 6-0 Warriors run on an offensive putback with less than two minutes left, essentially putting the game on ice.
With Friday’s victory, the Warriors have now turned their first TMSAA State Tournament appearance into their first State Championship appearance in program history.
Newport Grammar has a quick turnaround in its hopes to secure a state title, as it’ll take the floor at 4:30 p.m. eastern time (3:30 p.m. central time) for the TMSAA Class A State Championship game.
