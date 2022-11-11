Rain drizzled and poured throughout Friday afternoon in Cocke County, the gray clouds and fog signaling a colder front that will be sliding in this weekend.
With the harsher weather, though, came the arrival of high school basketball.
Both Cocke County and Cosby celebrated accordingly on Friday night, holding “Big Red Madness” and the Blue and White Game in their respective gyms.
Crowds packed into each venue, with audiences eager for their first glimpses at the 2022-23 Fighting Cocks, Lady Red and 2022-23 Eagles and Lady Eagles.
Each team showed ups accordingly, and blaring music and skill competitions heightened the interest in both environments.
Sixth-year Cosby girls’ coach Cody Lowe roamed the sidelines for his white team, while Jody Lowe coached the blue edition for the Lady Eagles.
Shylee Shelton sank a couple early shots for Cosby’s white team, driving the lane and pulling up from the elbow. Ali Smith went coast-to-coast for a blue team score and drew a foul.
“A lot of stuff we’ve got to work on,” said Cody Lowe. “We probably need to get in better shape. Shot selection wasn’t very good. But overall, thought both teams played hard, and I thought some freshmen did some good things.”
Lowe also noted that he wanted to see his team move better through its offensive sets and in transition, but that “it was a good outing overall in front of a big crowd.”
Friday also marked the resurgence of Alexis McGaha, who is coming off an ACL tear last season.
For Cosby’s boys, the Eagles looked to get rolling in their first season under Brian Stewart.
Stewart emphasized the need for a strong start given the crowd on-hand, and he has mentioned such passion as one reason he was eager to accept the job in May.
Hayden Green and Shaydan O’Dell both stood out for the Eagles through the skills competitions, and there were smiles throughout as the Cosby’s teams competed against one another.
At Cocke County, the Lady Red looked for a strong showing under the lights to begin Chris Mintz’s third year at the helm.
Mintz left the evening impressed with his team’s effort, despite shots not falling as often as the rain did outside.
“Our hustling,” he said. “Our shots weren’t falling early, but they still played good defense. In a scrimmage, it can get sloppy, but they moved without the ball.”
Mintz added that he wants to see a competitive fire going into Tuesday, as both Cocke County teams will open with West Ridge at home.
“I just want to see us compete,” said Mintz. “We’ve got some young girls getting ready to compete on a varsity court for the first time, and we’ll have to learn on the run.”
Cocke County’s boys’ team featured a similar hustle, though the Fighting Cocks opted for more dunks and half-court shots.
Ragan did note CCHS’s shooting prowess, something that has hampered the Big Red in the past.
“We played really well in our jamboree against Volunteer,” said coach Casey Ragan. “I couldn’t be more pleased with how we came out last night. We told them (Friday) was just for fun. You get a breakaway, you get a dunk, but don’t get hurt.
“The scrimmage was just for the fans, but I think the guys had fun with it.”
As mentioned, Cocke County will get rolling against the Wolves on Tuesday in its Hall of Fame game at home. Cosby, meanwhile, will start its slate on the same night in a Hall of Fame game against Seymour.
Tip-off for both girls games is at 6:30, while the boys will begin play at 8 p.m.
