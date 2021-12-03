COSBY—The Cosby Lady Eagles have suffered some tough losses to start the 2021-22 campaign. They hope their luck has changed after a convincing 14 point victory over the Pigeon Forge Lady Tigers.
The home opener for Cosby was held Thursday evening in front of a packed out gym on The Hill. The festivities kicked off with Challenger the Bald Eagle being brought to center court for the playing of the National Anthem.
This was the second meeting between the two teams who met just over a week ago in a Thanksgiving tournament. Cosby fell in that game by a final score of 64-42.
The Lady Eagles brought a different energy to the court on Thursday that was evident from the opening tip off. It helped them secure a 54-41 victory over the Lady Tigers.
Cosby started two freshmen in the game and both went on to have impressive performances. Alexis McGaha had 19 in the game and Shylee Shelton added in 18 points of her own.
The freshmen pair were key to the Lady Eagle’s first quarter offense. McGaha and Shelton combined for 19 of the 20 points scored in the opening frame.
Cody Lowe, Cosby’s head coach, was impressed by the performance of his young players.
“We started two freshmen tonight, Alexis (McGaha) and Shylee (Shelton), and they played their tails off,” Lowe said. “It was two really good efforts from some young players. We dug ourselves too big of a hole last time we played Pigeon Forge but our start was completely different this game.”
Pigeon Forge weathered the early onslaught and posted 14 points of their own in the opening quarter.
The Lady Tigers clawed their way back in the second quarter of play as Cosby went through a brief dry spell late in the period. At the half, the lead had been trimmed to three, up by a score of 28-25.
The second half of the game became a slug fest with both teams trading baskets early in the third quarter. The Lady Eagles managed to see a few more of their shots fall as they increased their lead slightly to 38-32 by the end of the period.
The Lady Tigers never really went away until late in the fourth. Shelton carried the team through the final minutes of the game. Her last basket of the evening was a 3-pointer that put the game out of Pigeon Forge’s reach.
Lowe said he was happy with his team’s defense throughout the game. Their efforts in the fourth quarter helped cement Cosby’s victory
“Our girls played really tough tonight, especially on the defensive end. We came up with a lot of steals and effort plays that haven’t really gone our way all season long,” Lowe said. “Down the stretch in the fourth quarter we made some really big plays. I thought Katie Myers had a really good game. If you look at the box score it may not stand out, but it’s the little things she does for us like rebounding, diving on loose balls and getting steals.”
Surviving the early games in the season and growing from them will be important for Cosby as they have only a few left before district play begins.
Lowe said it was nice to see his team put a complete game together and be rewarded with a victory.
“The crowd was really into the game tonight, and it was really good for our girls to get this victory. We’ve had a lot of close losses early on this year so it was nice to see it come together for them. We have things we need to clean up but for the most part we played well. It’s about learning how to play hard and do it with consistency.”
COSBY (54): Alexis McGaha 19, Shylee Shelton 18, Katie Myers 7, Gracie Johnson 4, Ali Smith 4, Maddie Miller 2.
PIGEON FORGE (41): Paiton Whaley 13, Karley Blalock 6, Lia Shults 5, Kaleigh Brewer 3, Hagen Kirkpatrick 1, Halle Hensley 1.
