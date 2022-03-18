COSBY—The sophomore season for Shylee Weeks has started with a bang at Cosby High School thanks to three home runs over the first two games of the 2022 year. Weeks had a career day on Tuesday going 3-for-4 with two home runs and 4 RBIs in Cosby’s 11-3 win over West High School.
Most of the damage was done in the bottom of the second inning with the Lady Eagles trailing 2-1. Cosby batted around in the inning that saw them turn the one run deficit in to a 7-2 lead. A two run blast to right field from Weeks in the bottom half gave her three RBIs in her first two plate appearances.
She would leadoff the fourth inning with her second bomb of the game, a solo shot to center field to give the Lady Eagles a 10-2 advantage. Cosby head coach Mike Bryant said his cleanup hitter has a lot of power in her swing.
“This is pretty typical for Shylee. He sister graduated last year, and she is cut from the same cloth,” Bryant said. “Shylee wants to be in that pressure situation and likes it. She has always had a fast bat and swings with power. We always say we’re not trying to hit it over the fence but through it, and she takes that to heart.”
Her fellow sophomore, Reece Michaels, had an exceptional outing in the pitcher’s circle. Michaels would strikeout 14 West hitters in the game with the only blemishes coming in the first and fifth innings. The only earned runs came off a two run homer in the top of the first.
“I was the one who called that pitch with two strikes, and I gave her way too much plate,” Bryant said. “She made us pay for it and made me pay for it. That two run home run made no difference to Reese. She commands the circle and never gets rattled. With her just being a sophomore, that shows a lot of maturity. We go how Reese goes.” Michaels would help her own cause with 3 RBIs at the plate for the Lady Eagles.
The win moved Cosby to 2-0 on the young season after they defeated Gatlinburg-Pittman Monday evening, 6-4. The game was tied at four in the top of the seventh when the bottom of Cosby’s lineup came through to produce two runs in the inning. Bryant said he is proud of the effort his team has shown early in the year.
“They’ve stayed in the game and have been encouraging to one another in the dugout. They have worked hard to get us back to where we need to be, and I’ve challenged them to do that. I told them we aren’t the reigning district champions anymore. We were the runner-up last year so I knew it was time to change some things.
“We have changed the way we approach the game, we’ve changed the way we approach each at bat and I’ve challenged them to win each pitch. That’s something that we have been able to do so far, and I’m glad to see it.”
Cosby traveled to Seymour Thursday afternoon where they suffered their first loss of the season. They faced another tough road tests on Friday as they battled the Lady Tigers of Pigeon Forge.
There is a full slate of games next week for the Lady Eagles, which kicks off with a road game against West Greene. They will return home on Tuesday, March 22 to face the Cherokee Lady Chiefs. First pitch in that game is set for 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.