COSBY—Anyone would be hard-pressed to find someone that's had a more prolific career at Cosby High School despite the expectations placed on them from the moment they stepped on campus than Trey Johnson.
On Wednesday, he added to his legacy on The Hill with his second consecutive All-State plaudit in Class A boys' basketball from the Tennessee Sports Writers Association.
"It's a huge accomplishment," Johnson said. "I'm thankful to my coaching staff and teammates, because without them I wouldn't be in the position I am today. I'm also thankful to the Cosby community for everything they've done for me. They've supported and motivated me the last four years and I'll forever be grateful for that."
Johnson was named to the TSWA's All-State list for the first time at the end of his junior season in 2020.
That year he was a part of a team that touted three 1,000-point scorers, himself included. Of the three, he was the only one to not be in his final year with the Eagles.
He's been the team's leading scorer for the past two seasons, but had to take on an extra role this season after the departures of Braden Shaffer and Jeremy Wise. He did so in stride.
Johnson finished his senior season averaging 28 points, nine rebounds and four assists per game. He was one of three finalists selected for the Mr. Basketball award in Class A in the state of Tennessee, and wrapped up his career at Cosby with a second trip to Murfreesboro in the state tournament.
"This is a tremendous accomplishment for Trey, and I am very proud of him and the work that he has put in," Cosby coach Kurt Brooks said. "I am very happy and blessed to be a small part of his basketball career. I just feel very happy for him on receiving this recognition two years in a row. He's earned it."
Johnson's also littered the record books at Cosby with his name all over them.
During the regular season he overtook another former Cosby great, Eric Coggins, for most points scored in a single game. Johnson put up 60 points in roughly 20 minutes of the game, outpacing the former mark set by Coggins, which was 49 points.
This year alone he was named the District 2-A Player of the Year and Tournament MVP, as well as placed on the All-Region 1-A Tournament Team, and helped lead the Eagles to their second state tournament appearance in a three-year span, the first time that's happened since the program went four consecutive years from 1997-2000.
Johnson's importance to Cosby basketball was determined before he ever stepped foot in a high school game.
His father, John Johnson, another Cosby great was a part of the program's first ever state tournament appearance in 1987, and revered by many in the community as one of the best shooters to don an Eagles uniform.
As Trey Johnson began making his own waves through the county's elementary circuit, it was little to no surprise to see him begin his high school career as a starter.
"I knew I wanted to be in that conversation as one of the greats from Cosby," Trey Johnson said. "It's a blessing to know I'll be there. Growing up and watching Cosby basketball I knew then at a young age that I wanted to be known as one of the best."
Under former coach Brad Flatford, who recently re-entered the coaching ranks as the head boys' basketball coach at Heritage High School, Trey Johnson was more of a sharp-shooting guard in his first two seasons.
By the time he made it to his upperclassmen years and began working under the current head coach, Brooks, Trey Johnson began expanding his game more and more, becoming a versatile guard that could score off the dribble or spot up and shoot.
His transformation from his sophomore to his junior year helped solidify him as one of the state's best, which he's now earned recognition for in each of the last two seasons.
"I think it just speaks volumes about the competitor that he is," Brooks said. "A big reason for that is the home that he comes from. He has two great parents who support and push him to be the best that he can be. John and Deanna (Johnson) have done a great job."
Although it was pre-determined the impact Trey Johnson would have on the storied program at Cosby, he not only met those expectations head on, but in many ways surpassed them.
There's no doubt that, like his father, he'll go down as one of the best to put on an Eagles' uniform, and constantly be in the conversation as one of the program's best ever for many years to come.
