BAILEYTON—The end of the season is always the hardest on coaches.
The Cosby Lady Eagles' season-ending loss in Monday's Region 1-A semifinal was especially hard for veteran head coach Mike Bryant.
"There's not much in a coach's vocabulary when you're ending your season, unless you've won it all," Bryant said. "It's tough. This is heartbreaking. You put in so much work and spend a lot of time with a group. It's so much fun to be around, but so heartbreaking once it all ends."
Falling 2-0 to District 1-A champion North Greene not only brought an end to Cosby's season, but an end to an illustrious career in high school athletics for its three seniors, Leia Groat, Lauren Ford and Daycee Weeks.
With their time on The Hill ending on Monday, the senior trio leave behind a legacy that will be difficult for future senior classes to match, much less overcome.
"No matter what, they walked off The Hill as winners," Bryant said. "Between the three of them, they've put up a lot of wins in the sports they've played. You're talking about All-State soccer players, All-Region basketball players, region and district MVPs. They've ruled the roost for the last four years."
Cosby (14-8) had four hits in Monday's region semifinal, but couldn't push any of their runners across home plate for a score. Ford, Kylee Cornwell, Shylee Weeks and Reese Michaels all managed base knocks for the Lady Eagles.
North Greene (22-9) scored runs in back-to-back innings to atone for the two runs it put on the board.
Scoreless through the first two innings, the Lady Huskies put a pair of singles in play, and moved runners to second and third with no outs in the bottom of the third. That set up Haley Kirkpatrick to fly out to right field for a one-out sacrifice-RBI to break the 0-0 stalemate.
They added a run in the fourth as Riley Berkins brought in Kessie Antonelli on a one-out single to make it a 2-0 game by the end of the fourth inning. The Lady Eagles kept them from adding a third run with a timely 5-3-2 double play that finished with a tag at the plate.
"I can't say enough about how well we played in the field," Bryant said. "Even when we fell behind, they never got down. They continued to battle and gave us a chance in the end."
Cosby had the game's first hit in the top of the second inning thanks to a one-out single off the bat of Ford. As would be the theme of the night, though, the Lady Eagles couldn't move her.
Their best chance came in the top of the fourth, as Shylee Weeks got ahold of a lead-off single after North Greene had just taken a 1-0 lead.
Shylee Weeks stole her way to third with just one out, but remained stranded a short sprint away from bringing in they tying run.
"That was a huge moment in the game," Bryant said. "I think sometimes we get the big hit in our eyes and don't do anything with the ball. We needed a couple of ground balls into the gap, but instead we got pop-ups."
Cosby had life again in the top of the sixth after a lead-off single from Michaels, but she'd get caught in a lineout double play during the ensuing at-bat to be wiped off the base path.
"We hit the ball hard. We hit it hard several times," Bryant said. "We just couldn't get one that was by them. It was just one of those days. That's what you get when you play North Greene, though. They're always stout on defense, and carry some big bats, too.
"North Greene is a solid team. They had to be to beat Unaka last week, which has been a perennial power that's a constant presence in the state tournament, it feels like. They're stout on defense, and that falls in line with coach (Danny) Weems' teams. I've never seen one of his teams lacking in the field."
In her pitching duties, Michaels struck out five and stranded six runners in her six innings pitched on Monday evening. Although North Greene had seven hits, Cosby's defense surrendered just two runs in the loss.
With Cosby's season ending, North Greene advances to the Region 1-A Championship to face District 2-A champion Greenback. The Lady Cherokees knocked off Unaka in extra innings in their region semifinal on Monday with a walk-off home run in the eighth.
