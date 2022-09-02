Cocke County golf splits matchups as tourney countdown continues By Jake Nichols NPT Sports Editor Sep 2, 2022 Sep 2, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Cocke County golfer Ethan Rowland hits off the tee at Patriot Hills Golf Club in Dandridge on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Jake Nichols Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NEWPORT — The Cocke County golf team is continuing its push toward the IMAC and district tournaments.CCHS faced Morristown West and Morristown East on Monday before taking on the Hurricanes again, along with Jefferson County, on Thursday.The Fighting Cocks split both matchups, notching a total of 166 on Monday before scoring a 160 on Thursday.Kaden Shropshire led the way with a 36 on Monday, and he and Ivy Poe both notched that same score on Thursday.Ethan Rowland finished with a 41 on Monday and Thursday, while Gage Bowman shot a 47 both days.Poe was the only CCHS golfer to notch a different score Monday, 42, than he did on Thursday.The Lady Red did not compete Monday, but Emma Knight and Jocelyn Waits shot a 57 and 62, respectively, to finish in third with 119 on Thursday.The Fighting Cocke are now 13-4 on the season with one match left — against Morristown West at home on Sept. 13 — before the IMAC Tournament at McDonald’s Country Club.Then it will be time for the district tournament, which will take place Sept. 19 at Sevierville Golf Club. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Matchup Tournament Golf Sport Game Cocke County Ivy Poe Morristown West Red Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Sign up for our Newsletters here! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Recipes Latest e-Edition The Newport Plain Talk To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Sign up for E-Alerts Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Alerts When news breaks, we're here. Sign up for Breaking News email alerts from NewportPlainTalk.com News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.