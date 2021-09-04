GREENEVILLE—The Carson-Newman cross country team returned to action for the first time in 664 days on Friday, Sept. 3 with the women earning a second-place finish and the men finishing third at the Tusculum Open.
"It's good to get that 600 days down to zero," says cross country coach Mike Spooner. "We took a step forward and got a race under our belts. We had a few athletes who were nervous but built confidence as the race went on. For a month's worth of training, we have a lot to look forward to."
The women's squad finished second-place in the 5K run with a total score of 36 points and a time of 1:49:08. Lincoln Memorial took first-place with a score of 22 points and a time of 1:44:56.
Rachel Strayer lead the way for Carson-Newman, finishing third overall with a time of 20:09.07. It is the sixth top-10 finish of her career, and the third top-10 finish in her last four races.
Madison Dockery finished fifth in her first ever collegiate cross country race with a time of 20:45.10. After a prolific high school career with the Cocke County program, Dockery is off to a solid start at C-N in her collegiate debut.
Newcomer Katie Smock finished right behind Dockery in sixth with a time of 21:35.60. Olivia Fanning recorded a new personal best in the 5K with a time of 22:38.80 and her first ever top-10 finish. Karli Yarid rounded out the scoring for the Eagles, finishing 12th with a time of 23:58.20 in her first race in the orange and blue.
Jade Mattison finished 14th in her first race for Carson-Newman with a time of 24:09.6, while Klara Naude recorded her second career top-10 finish with a 15th place mark and a time of 24:13.6. Rachel Shaver rounded out the group for the Eagles, finishing 20th with a time of 26:29.6.
"The girls looked great," says Spooner. "Strayer was in the lead until the last 75 yards but it's a good sign to see her and Dockery succeed today after only a month back means we have some positives to build on."
Brooke Foster from Lincoln Memorial took home the individual championship with a time of 19:59.50.
The men finished third with a score of 72 points and a total time of 1:26:01 in the men's 5K. The Eagles finished behind conference foes LMU and Tusculum. The Railsplitters took the event championship with a time of 1:22:56 and 22 total points, while the host Pioneers placed second with 48 points and a time of 1:24:39.
Raymond Brugmans finished second place overall with a time of 16:09.0 in his first career collegiate race. Kirby Logan III earned his first career top-15 finish, taking 14th place with a time of 17:11.9.
Hunter Miller placed 16th with a time of 17:17.9, while Christian Henry placed 19th with a time of 17:37.5. Will Kolb rounded out the scoring for the Eagles, finishing 21st with a time of 17:44.9.
Trent Lovelace finished 28th with a time 18:54.9. In all, a total of eight Eagles ran their first ever race in a Carson-Newman uniform.
"We had a lot of new faces who had to learn how to run college cross country," says Spooner. "They came out and fought hard and they were able to focus on racing hard. Ray will get better and Christian (Henry) stepped up today. Will (Kolb) will come along in time but we have a lot to build on."
Roberto Fajardo from Lincoln Memorial took first-place in the event with a time of 16:04.1.
Carson-Newman will have 21 days to prepare for their first of three races at McAlpine Park in Charlotte, N.C with the Queen City Invite on Friday, Sept. 24.
