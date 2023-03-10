NEWPORT — James Groat has worn many hats, figuratively and literally, in the Cocke County community.
He coached the Grassy Fork Lady Ravens to a runner-up finish in the elementary basketball tournament this year.
He has worked with the Newport Parks and Recreation Department as its athletics director.
He has coached AAU basketball and youth soccer across the county.
And he is the former coach for the Cosby High School boys soccer team.
This season, for the first time since 2020, Groat will once again stalk the sidelines of a high school soccer field.
But this time, he will do so in Cocke County red, with a sweat-stained, Rooster-stamped hat turned backward on his head.
There is often a sweat to be worked up, too — at least with the way Groat has described an introduction that has involved everything from new exercises to new uniforms.
“We feel pretty good,” Groat said of himself and longtime assistant Ben Clevenger. “We had to install some discipline, but that’s the case with any new coach. Practices, warmups, different strategies — these kids have bought into it. They’re hungry. I can tell you that.”
That discipline is rather simple in nature, too.
You’re late? The whole team does 100 pushups.
You commit a handball? Same thing.
You “run your mouth,” as Groat will quip? Read the first punishment again — and start counting.
The team also runs a mile every day, which Groat said has been good for some and challenging for others.
Overall, the exercise-based changes have been swift, significant and welcomed for older players who want to see this team’s culture shift.
“Things have definitely changed,” said senior Anthony Steinbacher. “The practice, the intensity have been pushed to the max. There’s a new standard here for sure.”
Steinbacher has been one witness to Groat’s competitive nature, as he has texted and called with his head coach on a consistent basis since Groat was hired.
“Sometimes I’m in school and he’s already calling me, so I’ll have to tell him I’m not out yet,” said Steinbacher with a laugh. “But (the younger players) all like Coach Groat too. I feel like soccer can really take off here.”
Groat wants to see the same thing. But he has to change more than workout habits to do so.
“These kids haven’t won,” he summarized. “And we haven’t had these kids since they were little, so now we’re trying to get everything crammed in so they can learn our way.”
What is the “Groat way,” one might ask? Well, it’s not based in push-ups — not entirely, at least.
“Team,” he emphasized. “Everything is team. There’s no me on this team. We’re going to play humble and with a chip on our shoulder.”
That chip has been increased every Wednesday, as the Fighting Cocks scrimmage 5-on-5 with the winning team taking a big, bold, WWE-style championship belt for the week.
“And they carry it around, too,” he said with a grin. “Those that won.”
CCHS will look to carry that competitiveness into the future, as Groat noted that when his time is done, Clevenger will be “the future of the program.”
“He has as much control as I do,” said Groat. “He’s the future of this sport and has done tons with AYSO. I expect him to coach Ripley (Groat) and my girls here soon. He’s the real deal.”
Added Clevenger: “It’s all really new to me, especially being at the high school level. But I feel good about it. There’s a lot of talent. James and I said that it hurts that we didn’t get to build it up, but we’ve come into a lot of raw talent. They just need to be led in the right direction.”
That direction will begin on Saturday, as CCHS will take on Oneida, Harriman and Scott County in a jamboree.
It remains to be seen what Groat has in terms of talent this season.
But he and Clevenger, as well as Steinbacher, are excited about the possibilities for this season.
“We’re all fast,” said Groat of his roster. “And they like each other, which is huge. Some people will be unhappy with the roster moves, new coach and all that. But this Saturday, we’ll find out what we’ve got.”
“The goal while I’ve been around it has been to get to a district championship,” added Steinbacher. “We’ve gone to a new territory for this team. I don’t think we’ve ever made it to a region, but I would say the talent this year — we can really do something. It feels like a fresh start.”
