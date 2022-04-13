The Cocke County High School Track and Field team had 29 total PRs and three more athletes qualify for the Sectional Meet during their recent event at Jefferson County. One school record was broken during the meet and another was tied.
The boys 4x100 team broke the modern school record and our girls 4x200 team tied the modern school record. These records stretch back to 2010.
Evan Miller qualified for the sectional meet and won the 3200 event. The freshman has continually improved throughout the season and has a bright future ahead of him.
