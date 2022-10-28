Cosby takes down Hancock 40-18 on Senior Night By Dallas Yount NPT Contributor Oct 28, 2022 Oct 28, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Cosby coach Kevin Hall looks on as his team warms up prior to its matchup at Sale Creek at Davidson Stadium. Jake Nichols Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save COSBY — Cosby jumped out to a 13-0 lead over Hancock at the end of the first quarter on Senior Night at Virgil Ball Stadium.The Eagles never let off the gas, cruising to a 40-18 win.The first score came off a 22-yard strike from Ivy Poe to Hayden Green. Poe took it himself for the next score, sprinting nine yards for a touchdown.Hancock drew within seven early in the second quarter, but Poe responded with a 61-yard pass to Shayden O’Dell to set up a 17-yard pass to Slate Shropshire.The Eagles bounced back from another Hancock score late in the half, as Poe found Green again for 57 yards to make the score 26-12 at the break.Green and Poe connected again for a 33-12 lead, and Shropshire came through with a pick-six before Hancock scored once more for the final margin.Now, the Eagles will look ahead to the playoffs. They will likely travel to Oliver Springs next week to begin postseason play.Note: for more, see the online edition of the Newport Plain Talk. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ivy Poe Cosby Sport Score Eagle Shropshire Night Pass Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Sign up for our Newsletters here! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Recipes Latest e-Edition The Newport Plain Talk To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Sign up for E-Alerts Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Alerts When news breaks, we're here. Sign up for Breaking News email alerts from NewportPlainTalk.com News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
