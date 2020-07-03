Cocke County High School alum Alayna Perryman was among four Milligan Buffs women's golf players to land on the Women's Golf Coaches Association's All-American Scholars team earlier this week.
Senior Nellie Berglund, junior Madison Blanton, freshman Michaela Lindahl and Perryman, now a sophomore, of the No. 24 Milligan University women's golf team were honored as by the WGCA.
"The WGCA Academic All-American Scholar award is quite an honor for our girls," Head Coach Tony Wallingford said. "The WGCA award not only has an academic requirement of a 3.5 GPA, but also includes a tournament participation/qualification standard. I am really proud of these four girls. They model all the qualities of a true student-athlete."
To be recognized with this prestigious award, each student-athlete must maintain a minimum cumulative grade-point average of 3.50 on a 4.0 scale. Just over 1,400 women's collegiate golfers were recognized this year.
The accolade is the latest in what has been a successful sophomore campaign for Perryman.
At the end of the season she was tabbed to the Appalachian Athletic Conference's All-Academic team. She also earned her first career weekly honor from the AAC in late October, as she was named the conference's golfer of the week after leading the team in its final event of the fall semester.
