COSBY — Mike Bryant gathered his Cosby softball team in a huddle during practice Monday afternoon.
There was no debating what he would emphasize next: that Thursday’s game at Washburn could give the Lady Eagles an outright regular season district title, their fourth in Bryant’s six years as head coach.
A loss would put Cosby in a three-way tie with the Pirates and Indians.
But first, Cosby would have to get past a Seymour team with which it battled tooth-and-nail earlier this season.
The results for that will be available in the newsletter, as Bryant said he wanted his team to “use the Seymour game to get that start.”
But the finish? That will be on Thursday against a Pirates team that Cosby has already beaten once this season, 12-2 on April 13.
Granted, this is a Cosby team that has endured its share of “growing pains,” as Bryant called them — namely, four straight losses through eight days in March.
“Some of the freshmen literally just had to catch up to the game,” said Bryant, who shouldered the blame for the early-season struggles. “I probably should have been a little more basic in some things, but I wasn’t.
“I told them that it’s been me on a couple things and apologized. But we’re in this together, and I’m honest enough with them that I can tell them that I made a mistake.”
Now, though, those underclassmen are catching up — especially Lakelyn Sweeten, Nevaeh Deardorff and Ella Hicks.
“And you can see that,” said Bryant. “That’s what’s happening. That’s what’s creating success with our older players who battled through some of this.”
Given the combination brought by Deardorff behind the plate and Sweeten in the circle, Bryant has tweaked his defensive lineup.
“With Nevaeh holding down the catching position, it allowed us to move Shylee (Weeks) to short,” he said. “It’s really created a scenario where it’s helped us to be better defensively. And we moved Kylie Cornwell to second base, and it helped shore up our outfield as well.”
Those shifts also included one in which Hicks has moved to right field and Chloe Hance to third base.
Cosby has also started hitting better, with assistant Brian Michaels noting that their bats “all of a sudden became hot.”
“Look at Ella,” he pointed out of Hicks’ Jellico outing, “with three home runs in one game! Grand slam, two-run and three-run — you can’t be any more proud that that.”
The results have been infectious, as Cosby bounced back from two more losses with a five-game win streak: a 12-4 win over Oakdale, a 14-2 win against Gatlinburg-Pittman, a 9-1 win over The King’s Academy and then two 23-0 wins over the Blue Devils last Friday night.
And Bryant made sure to remind them of the fun they have experienced lately, especially a game that featured Hicks’ three bombs and the 300th career strikeout for junior Reese Michaels.
“I was shocked,” said Michaels with a grin. “I didn’t know why they pulled the ball away, but Mike was like, ‘I’ll tell you later.’ It was overwhelming. I had no idea.”
What Cosby does know, though, is what is next on its plate: a chance for more history for Bryant and older players, with the first taste of success for some impactful underclassmen.
“We’ve played some games that were fun and kind of got out of hand,” said Bryant. “And we enjoyed it, and everybody got to play and things like that.
“But now we’ve got to be laser-focused the rest of this season. We’ve got to reel that back in and get back to where we’re supposed to be. And one of our goals is to win the regular season and be the number one seed going into the district.”
