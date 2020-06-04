KODAK—Ask anyone that knows CCHS baseball coach Andy Chrisman, and they’ll tell you just how passionate he is about America’s favorite past time.
So when he and other coaches around the area learned there would be no high school baseball season in 2020 after a month-long hiatus due to precautions taken for COVID-19, there’s was little doubt the reaction he’d have.
“I was upset,” Chrisman said. “I always thought we’d get back out there after some time off, but as the delay continued my hope dwindled. Once they called off the season altogether it hit me like a ton of bricks.”
Since then, though, thanks to an event put together by the Tennessee Smokies double-A minor league organization, east Tennessee high school teams are back on the field for a summer-long series that will last the next two months.
“There is nothing better than the sound of the crack of a bat or the leather popping when guys are throwing a baseball around,” Chrisman said. “This group is a lot of fun to be around, and that was one of the real heartbreaks of not having a season.
“To get to be here in a beautiful place like the Smokies Park is a wonderful feeling. We’re so excited to be back out here together.”
Chrisman will coach the Newport Fighting Cocks, a team comprised of members of the Cocke County High School baseball team that will remain independent of the high school program in accordance with rules mandated by the TSSAA.
They’ll open their season against the Sevier County based Cavaliers on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
“It’s funny how things work out,” Chrisman said. “When the season was originally postponed, Sevier County was next on our schedule. So it’s kind of fitting they wind up being the first team we’ll play in this league.”
Before hitting the field in primetime on Thursday night, the team was able to get its first taste of on-field action for the first time since early March for a brief practice session the Smokies offered each team participating in the summer league, on Tuesday.
“We looked like we hadn’t practiced in two and a half months, probably because we hadn’t practiced in two and a half months,” Chrisman said. “We were throwing the ball everywhere. But I didn’t care if they chucked the ball into the parking lot. I just wanted them to go out there and have fun.”
While the summer league is a return to play, it’s also a step towards a return to normalcy. Something coaches and players alike have all yearned for since mid-March.
“I’m super excited about this opportunity,” first baseman David Stinnett said. “Just getting back out here with the guys after so long and being able to go back to doing what we love. It was nice to get back out and shake off some rust. We’re all looking forward to that first pitch.”
Each team in the western division — hosted entirely by the Smokies — will play 11 regular season games. The season will run through July 22. Playoffs will begin on July 24, which will bracket the top six teams in the division and will lead up to the league’s best of five championship series between the top teams to come out of the east and west division.
“There’s a reason these kids play, and that’s to compete to be the best,” Chrisman said. “This is about making memories, too, but we’re here to compete and win. This is the season that we lost and we’re going to treat it that way.”
The championship series is tentatively scheduled to begin July 29, and would run through the end of July should the series go all five games to decide a winner.
Opening day of the East Tennessee High School Baseball Summer League begins today with a triple-header. After games at 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m., the Newport Fighting Cocks will begin their stay at the summer league in the nightcap at 7:30 p.m.
