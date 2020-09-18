DANDRIDGE—Of all the success the Cocke County boys' high school golf team has had in 2020, the group is seeking more with the arrival of the postseason.
The group received an additional accolade on Thursday, as freshman Kaden Shropshire posted a round good enough to land him on the All-IMAC team at the annual IMAC Tournament held at Patriot Hills.
"I expect Kaden to have several more medals over the next three years," CCHS coach Jarrett Ramsey said. "A freshman making All-Conference is awesome. With such a young team, it's been awesome to see what they've been able to accomplish this year."
With his round of 78 in the 18-hole tourney, tying him for the fourth best round of the day, Shropshire makes it back-to-back seasons the program has had a player make the All-Conference list. Brycen Hartsell was awarded an All-IMAC honor at last season's IMAC event.
Jefferson County's Nic Ravnborg had the low round of the day with a 71, as he led the Patriots to Thursday's IMAC title victory.
Cocke County rounded out the day in fourth, as a team. The Fighting Cocks posted a team score 345. The Patriots won Thursday's match with a team score of 314.
Although the IMAC championship played out in undesirable conditions, with rain ruling the day, playing the same course they'll see for Monday's Large Class District 2 Tournament is still a benefit the Fighting Cocks hope play into their favor.
"I expect our scores to be lower on Monday," Ramsey said. "Once it stopped raining we played better. I think we'll definitely have a shot to contend for a trip to the region tournament."
The program has experienced an abundance of success this season, winning eight matches this season, having a player post the medalist round in each of their victories throughout the year.
Their work is not done, though, as they still have their sights set on a bid to the Large Class Region 1 Tournament as a unit.
"I think we're right there on the edge of being able to make it," Ramsey said. "I know they can do it. It just has to all come together for us. I'm excited to watch them go after it on Monday, for sure."
To qualify for the region leg of the postseason, Cocke County must finish in one of the top three positions in next week's district match. The top five individuals — not slotted on one of the teams that advance — will also advance to play in the region tournament.
