NEWPORT — Cris Flockhart cuts quite a striking figure when he saunters into a gym to wrestle.
But at 6-foot-3 and 265 pounds, the Cocke County junior does not just possess an overwhelming physical aura.
He also holds a facial expression of focus. Of intensity. Of someone who is ready to inflict some damage.
The look is only compounded by Flockhart’s black combat boots, which clap across the floor as he surveys his domain.
And then, the pants come into view — if one has not already noticed them, that is.
Bright orange, stretchy and splattered with images of the Cheeto’s cheetah mascot, Flockhart’s favorite article of clothing slices straight into the heart of his otherwise intimidating demeanor — and gives anyone who looks his way an eyeful.
Referees cannot help but tease him. Opponents cannot help but glance. They are even a first for CCHS coach Victor Shults, who has seen a lot of pajama pants — though never any in snack form.
But then, once it is time to wrestle, Flockhart tosses his cheesy pants to the side.
Only then their true effectiveness shine — through his performance.
Because to him, these pants are not merely a statement of his fashion choices or his dietary regimen — they are a psychological battle weapon and have been used accordingly.
“I feel like they’re good luck,” explained Flockhart recently, his expression brimming with amusement and confidence. “Plus, it makes me look awesome.”
The results have spoken for themselves.
Entering this week, Flockhart is 25-3, having reeled off nine straight wins since a loss at Morristown East.
“It’s hard to argue,” summarized Shults with a chuckle. “I guess they work.”
Going into the district round at Seymour, Flockhart looks to be Cocke County’s best shot at a trip to state.
And if he does make the trip to Murfreesboro, are the pants coming, too?
“Yes,” he affirmed.
But to fully understand what has made Flockhart so dominant, one must go beyond the lucky orange pants — back to when he first decided to give wrestling a shot in the first place.
Transportation issues
Because of his size, Flockhart was asked last year if he would go out for football.
He did.
Then, when he saw that older players on the team were multi-sport athletes, he wanted to do that, too.
Flockhart had his eye toward throwing shot-put for the track team, since Daniel Dudley — an assistant coach for the CCHS football team — is over track as well.
“So I already had in my mind that I would do throwing, because that sounds like it would be fun,” said Flockhart.
Meanwhile, Landon — Cris’ twin brother and another member of the CCHS wrestling team — wanted to try boxing.
There was just one problem: Landon, then 15, could not find a ride to the gym.
“He decided to do wrestling,” explained Cris. “Because he really likes MMA and stuff.”
So, to make things easier on their mom when she picked them up, Cris just went with Landon to join the wrestling team.
“And after the first few weeks, when I was done having coach run me to death, I found that I love wrestling,” said Flockhart. “But I never thought about joining wrestling until (Landon) got me into it.”
From stolen Ramen to crunchy Cheetos
Now, the bigger question: how did the pants come about?
Last year, when the twins began wrestling, their mom bought Landon a pair of Ramen noodle pajama pants.
“Landon loves Ramen,” explained Jennifer Flockhart. “But then Cris stole the pants.”
Cris wore the Ramen pajama pants all throughout last season, going so far as to emphasize that there are pictures online of him wearing a clothing item that features a phrase commonly used on Ramen noodle bowls: “Caution: Too Hot.”
The joke landed.
But when it came time for Jennifer Flockhart to purchase more gimmicky pants for the twins, she remembered what happened the first time.
“I always get them both the same thing on something like that, because otherwise they’ll fight over it. Because I learned from the Ramen ones,” she said. “But what has happened is that the kid who likes Cheetos best won’t wear the pants, and the kid who isn’t as big of a Cheetos eater is obsessed with them.”
Landon confirmed that this is true, offering a simple, “I don’t do that” in response to a question about why he will not wear the Cheeto pants.
“He thinks they look stupid,” added Cris, who mentioned that he even prefers the Cheeto pants — which he has worn before every match this season — to the Ramen ones because they are “brighter and flashier and get attention.”
So they have.
And whether the Cheeto pants are packed for a trip to the state tournament or not, the memories they bring will be worth it for the twins and their mom.
“(Cris) is a really good athlete in general, and he works so hard. He really deserves all he’s getting,” said Jennifer Flockhart. “And they are doing something they both enjoy together, so it’s really great to find something they both agree on.”
