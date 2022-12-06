Here are scores and stats from around the county during the eighth week of elementary hoops action:

The Grassy Fork Lady Ravens beat Smoky Mountain 43-24. Ava Wheeler led Grassy with 13 points, followed by Kinnlea Norwood and Bella Stanton with eight each. Paislee Clark, Stella Raines and Ripley Groat had five, four and two points, respectively.

