Here are scores and stats from around the county during the eighth week of elementary hoops action:
The Grassy Fork Lady Ravens beat Smoky Mountain 43-24. Ava Wheeler led Grassy with 13 points, followed by Kinnlea Norwood and Bella Stanton with eight each. Paislee Clark, Stella Raines and Ripley Groat had five, four and two points, respectively.
Note: Grassy’s final three points were not recorded in the box score.
For Smoky, Azariah Spurgeon, Mattie Rush and Jaycee Ball had six points apiece. Kassie Davis accounted for four, while Sophia Summerlin had two.
On the boys’ side, Grassy outlasted Smoky 52-31. Draiden Sneed led all scorers with 18 points, followed by Waylon McGaha and Eli Gilliam with 10 points each. Asher Faison scored seven, while Sterlin Clark and Jackson Hall added two each.
Ezra Spurgeon paced the Bears with a team-high 16 points, followed by Brody Stooksbury with seven, Tyler Benson with three and Noah Clark and Johnnie Merkle with two apiece.
In the girls’ edition of Del Rio vs. Cosby, the Lady Eagles came away with a 50-12 win. Nine different Cosby players scored, with Katey Moore and Ava Meeker leading the way at 12 and 10 points, respectively. Zaylee Spencer had eight points, Piper Whaley had six, and Brinley Seay and Jordan Hayes had four each. Gracie Strannan, Hadley William and Addie Cline wrapped up the Lady Eagles’ scoring with two points apiece.
For the Lady Trojans, Makenna Howard, Makaylee Hall and Matticyn Tanner had six, four and two points, respectively.
On the boys’ side, the Eagles pulled out a 48-29 win. Colton Jenkins led the way with 16 points, followed by Oaklon Cameron with eight. Zion Guthrie, Gage McCarty, Jonothan Darby and Aiden McGaha had four points apiece, while Matthew McMahan, Jackson Young, Drake Woodson and Jaxon White had two points each.
Eli Sprouse poured in 19 points for Del Rio to lead all scorers. Mayson Turner and Chance Orr-Hayes scored four points each, while Adam Bishop had two points.
In the girls’ matchup between Centerview and Parrottsville, the Lady Parrotts pulled away in a 49-24 win. Mallory Nease and Georgia Knight scored 18 and 14 points, respectively, to lead Parrottsville. Ella Beth Kickliter accounted for six points, Loretta Kickliter had four, and Chloe Niethammer finished the night with three points. Maylee Crum and Molly Layman had two points each.
For the Lady Falcons, Elizza Cook and Josie Shaver put up six points each, followed by Amelia Ellison, Allie Rymer and Vanessa Fox with three points apiece. Emma Calfee and Kadence Penton rounded out the scoring with two points and one point, respectively.
Newport Grammar beat Grandview soundly, 53-13 in the boys' matchup and 51-6 for the girls.
Zachary Williams and Spencer Moore led the Warriors with 16 and 13 points, respectively. Kason Stewart and Parker Ford had six points each Bryson Ellison scored four, and Aiden Weeks, Eli Ramsey, Maxx Jenkins and Ayden Burke had two pints apiece.
For the Lady Warriors, Karmine Carmichael led the way with 14 points, followed by Ellie Proffitt with 12 and Hayden Carter with 10. Meredith Grooms accounted for nine points, while Bentleigh Morris and Pailyn Lane had four and two points, respectively.
