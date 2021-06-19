NASHVILLE—For JR Motorsports driver Josh Berry, the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series season has been an emotional roller coaster.
Earlier in the spring, Berry was able to breakthrough in one of NASCAR’s top three divisions.
Berry was able to pass Ty Gibbs with 29 laps to go and hold off teammate, Noah Gragson and Daniel Hemric to claim his first ever NASCAR Xfinity Series win.
“This is for all those short track guys!” Berry said in his post race interview. “There is a ton of guys, like me, who have won here and numerous short tracks around the country. We just need the opportunity.”
This weekend he’ll make his final start in the coveted No. 8 Xfinity Series ride, and will do so at a track close to home in NASCAR’s return to the Music City.
“I really hope we can win in our last outing with JRM there.” Berry said. “I think the sky is the limit for my team and I to try and get a win there. My team has been doing a really great job. It’ll be up to me to adapt to the track and do the best we can.”
The Hendersonville product grew up racing go karts around the Nashville area.
Berry has racked up numerous wins in karting and in legends cars throughout Tennessee.
With his success, winning championships and legend semi pro races, Berry was snagged by JR Motorsports to pilot their late model stock in 2010.
Berry has won championships at Motor Mile Speedway (Radford, Va.) and Hickory Motor Speedway (Hickory, N.C.) before becoming the face of the CARS Tour Series and winning the championship in 2017.
In 2020, he was crowned the NASCAR Advanced Auto Parts Weekly Series champion with JR Motorsports.
Later that year, Dale Earnhardt Jr. — owner of JR Motorsports — announced Berry would get the opportunity to drive the opening 14 races early of the 2021 Xfinity Series season. With that stint ending on Saturday, the homegrown product is looking to cap off his half-season stint in a big way.
“With all of the wins and championships we’ve been able to accomplish, I never knew this would land me an Xfinity ride,” Berry said. “(Earnhardt Jr.) has been a really big supporter of my career. I think this opportunity has went really well over the last couple of months.”
The last time any of the top three divisions of NASCAR has raced at the Nashville Superspeedway was back in July of 2011, where now retired Carl Edwards had swept both the truck and grand national series races.
Nashville Superspeedway had closed its doors only to be used for test sessions and concerts, but will host races in all three of NASCAR’s premier series, including the track’s first Cup Series race, this Father’s Day weekend.
