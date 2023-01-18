NEWPORT — In a quiet office on Monday night, with the mixture of AC/DC and a roaring crowd thrumming beyond the walls, Chris Mintz reflected with pride on his team's loss to Greeneville.
The loss was Cocke County's first in district play, a 64-61 stinger in which Greeneville pulled ahead and away in the final 42 seconds.
But Mintz was quick to put things in perspective given the back-and-forth nature of the game.
"I mean, we gave it a great effort, and that's a really good team," he said. "Probably one of the best in East Tennessee as far as 3A goes. They will probably end up close to the state tournament, if not at the state tournament.
"So I told our girls we are just a couple free throws and rebounds away from being right there with them. I thought we have unreal effort. We played about as hard as we have all year."
The game was a back-and-forth affair throughout, as Greeneville led 31-28 at halftime.
CCHS came out firing after the break, putting up 20 points in the third quarter. But the Lady Red quieted in the fourth, while the Lady Devils took advantage.
Greeneville took a 59-58 lead with less than a minute to play. Following a miss on the back end of a free throw, Greeneville retained possession on a rebound and stretched its lead to 62-58.
Cocke County scrambled after that, with Blake Clevenger — who put Cocke County ahead with big shots multiple times in the second half — heaving up a desperation floater near the end of regulation.
Clevenger led the Lady Red with 20 points, six rebounds, a steal and an assist. Paige Niethammer notched 17 points with three rebounds, two steals, two blocks and two assists.
Another Niethammer followed behind, as Abby Niethammer scored eight points with three rebounds, two steals and an assist.
That assist was a big one too, as the sophomore guard slashed into the lane before firing a no-look pass to Clevenger, who buried a triple in front of the Lady Red bench.
"(Abby) is a strong kid," said Mintz. "They were trying to put us in a difficult situation with some bigger girls and press us, so it was nice to have another ball handler in there to guard them in the post.
"I told them after the game that you don't know when your number will be called. Hers was, and she stepped up."
Mintz dug deeper into the decision, mentioning that he has started allowing Clevenger to run at point guard some to take some pressure off primary floor general Halle Kitchen.
"We've started moving Blake to the 1 to put some other girls at 2 and 3, and Blake has done a good job of handling some offensive stuff and be able to give us a chance to rest Halle a little bit," said Mintz.
Overall, the CCHS coach left the loss feeling optimistic about the direction of his young team — especially considering the packed house on Tuesday night.
"I told them we're just building off what we're doing," he said. "That we are better than we are before Christmas, and by the end of the year, we might be better than any of these teams.
"Everybody is just learning and being able to just relax sometimes when they play. In front of a big environment like this, I thought they did a good job of not getting rattled."
The Lady Red will look to bounce back on Wednesday night, as they play at Robbinsville (N.C.).
