After a week off following a trying first four weeks of the season, the Cosby Eagles are set to hit the road for the fourth time this season.
The Eagles were last in action in week four, which resulted in a 20-0 defeat on the road at Red Boiling Springs. The result of that outing still stings for a Cosby team looking to find a spark as the midway point of the season looms.
“I think one thing that really killed us was the touchdown that was called back early in the first quarter,” Cosby head coach Kevin Hall said. “When they called that one back I think what went through all of our heads was ‘here we go again.’
“Our boys played hard. We were down a few key players and some of the younger guys who have never really played stepped up for us. That was one of the games we circled on the calendar as a must win.”
“The touchdown being called back took some wind out of our sails and we just never recovered,” Cosby defensive coordinator Justin Hite added. “A lot of that was defensively I’ve got to do a better job of getting us in better position to flip momentum. Football is such a momentum game, and we’ve got to be able to sustain someone’s best shot and then attack.”
“Our guys were pretty frustrated with how the game at Red Boiling Springs went,” Eagles’ assistant Spencer Holt said. “I feel like if we were able to capitalize on those big plays early in the game, then it may have gone differently.”
The Eagles (0-4, 0-1 Region 1-A) are coming off of a bye week and are now heading to the grit and grind of the season. That starts with their second Region 1-A battle of the year in a trip to Cloudland (3-1, 2-0 Region 1-A) to face the Highlanders this Friday.
The week off gave Cosby a chance to not just regroup, but reset in some ways. With everything still in front of the program that it hopes to accomplish by season’s end, it’s important the team comes off the open date strong.
“We used the first few days of the off week to rest,” Hall said. “We had a couple guys that were banged up and needed those days to relax. The remaining days we practiced tackling and the newer guys spent time learning assignments and getting their blocks timed perfect.”
“The timing of the bye week couldn’t have came at a better time,” Holt added. “We were really able to focus on ourselves instead of having to scout an opponent. We have a lot of guys that are still pretty new to the sport, so having a week of heavy fundamentals and physicality was what we needed.”
While Cosby will take in its second league opponent of the season, the Highlanders of Cloudland are already halfway through their region slate.
In fact, two of Cloudland’s wins came from region foes Jellico — a 42-7 victory — (42-7) and one of Cosby’s still to come opponents, the Unaka Rangers — a 54-22 win. The Highlanders’ lone loss this season came a week ago in a 33-0 shutout against nearby rival Hampton.
The last time both teams played on the gridiron, the Highlanders only attempted two passes but used an aggressive running game to defeat the Eagles, 36-12.
Cloudland’s Seth Birchfield ran for 105 yards on 17 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
One of the questions around the program is how Cosby’s defense plans to stop the run game. Hite is up for the task of stopping the run game and forcing the Highlanders to beat them through the air.
“We have to stop their run game. They lined up in a jumbo package against Unaka and said ‘we are running up the gut,’” Hite said. “They’ve got some bigger backs that we have to form tackle and get to the ground. At times this year we’ve tried to arm tackle and it’s cost us.”
The Eagles, two weeks ago, gave up 249 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. Hite is still optimistic his team is headed in the right direction heading into their week six matchup.
“Our defense has improved, but it’s still a work in progress,” Hite said. “We’ve got athletes all over the field but got a lot of kids that haven’t played a lot of football. We still aren’t where I would like us to be, but that’s 100% on me. I’ve got to get them ready and in a position to be successful.
Holt added that the off week has really helped morale in the locker room despite being 0-4 on the season.
“We are making a lot of improvements each day,” Holt said. “I would really like to see us match that level of physicality this week against Cloudland. We’ve had some athletes that got a bit of a late start with us this season, so getting those guys some quality, fundamental reps this week has helped us improve that much more.”
Cosby hopes to finally get in the win column this week as it heads to Roan Mountain to play the Cloudland Highlanders. The game is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. and will be live-streamed on WLIK.net.
